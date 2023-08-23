72.9 F
Coronado
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Sports

Crown Cup Tennis Doubles Tournament – Sept. 16 & 17

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

On Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17, Coronado’s one and only locally affiliated tennis tournament will be held at the Coronado Tennis Center.

The Coronado Tennis Association in concert with Impact Activities will host the popular, fun, and competitive Crown Cup Doubles Tournament.

Discounted entry fee for Coronado residents. Winners will get a special prize as well as their names on the “Crown Cup” trophy proudly displayed in the Coronado Tennis Center Clubhouse.

🎾 REGISTER HERE 🎾

Register today at www.impactactivities.com/coronado.

For more information call 619-522-2650 Hurry! Don’t be left out!

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Crown City Cyclists Celebrate 43 Continuous Years

Sports

Islander Cross Country Adds Depth for 2023 Season

Sports

Junior Tennis Programs Begin Aug. 28

Sports

CHS Girls Golf Team Looking for New Players – Beginners Welcome

Sports

Final Week of Coronado Summer Tennis Camps – Aug. 14-18

People

Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Shane Cannon, Smacks 4 Bombs, Tallies a .444 Batting Average in 14 Games

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Hurricane Hilary May Bring High Winds and Heavy Rain to Southern California

Education

Coronado Unified Hires Donna Tripi as New Human Resources Director

Military

USS Mobile Bay Decommissions, Honors 36 Years of Service

Community News

Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra: Mexico Vivo – Sept. 9

Sports

Final Week of Coronado Summer Tennis Camps – Aug. 14-18

People

Unprecedented Achievement: 11 Coronado Boy Scouts Attain Eagle Scout Rank

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.