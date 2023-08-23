Crown Cup Tennis Doubles Tournament – Sept. 16 & 17

On Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17, Coronado’s one and only locally affiliated tennis tournament will be held at the Coronado Tennis Center.

The Coronado Tennis Association in concert with Impact Activities will host the popular, fun, and competitive Crown Cup Doubles Tournament.

Discounted entry fee for Coronado residents. Winners will get a special prize as well as their names on the “Crown Cup” trophy proudly displayed in the Coronado Tennis Center Clubhouse.

🎾 REGISTER HERE 🎾

Register today at www.impactactivities.com/coronado.

For more information call 619-522-2650 Hurry! Don't be left out!






