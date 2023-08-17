Hurricane Hilary May Bring High Winds and Heavy Rain to Southern California

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hilary, currently south of Cabo San Lucas, is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to the Southwestern United States from Friday through early next week, peaking on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches, will be possible across portions of southern California and southern Nevada.

Watch as ABC10 meteorologist Carley Gomez breaks down the path of Tropical Storm Hilary and what could be the first tropical storm to make landfall in decades for California:





