Thursday, August 17, 2023
Hurricane Hilary May Bring High Winds and Heavy Rain to Southern California

Managing Editor
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hilary, currently south of Cabo San Lucas, is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to the Southwestern United States from Friday through early next week, peaking on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches, will be possible across portions of southern California and southern Nevada.

Tropical Storm Hilary rainfall potential / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service
Tropical-Storm-Force Wind Speed Probabilities / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service

Watch as ABC10 meteorologist Carley Gomez breaks down the path of Tropical Storm Hilary and what could be the first tropical storm to make landfall in decades for California:

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

