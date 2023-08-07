Happiness Comes in Waves Artist Reception – Aug. 11

The Cultural Arts Commission is delighted to invite you to the grand opening of the newest Coronado art exhibition, “Happiness Comes in Waves,” at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a celebration of artistic expression that explores the joyous essence of life through the beauty of water.

Join us on Friday evening, August 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. Bring your friends, family, and loved ones to share in the opening evening. It is free and open to the public and light bites will be served along with a no-host bar. The Coronado Ukulele Club will perform.

“Happiness Comes in Waves” brings together a diverse collection of artworks that embody the spirit of happiness, serenity, and boundless possibilities that water represents. The exhibition showcases a talented group of local artists who have skillfully captured the essence of the theme in various artistic forms.

From mesmerizing paintings that depict the vibrant colors of crashing waves to mesmerizing photographs that evoke the rhythmic motion of water, this exhibition is a feast for the senses. Through photography, mixed media, and other innovative techniques, the artists take you on a journey through the ever-changing nature of water, inviting you to experience the emotions they evoke.

“Happiness Comes in Waves” will be open to the public from August 11 through January 2024, giving everyone the opportunity to witness the beauty and joy captured in these magnificent works of art.





