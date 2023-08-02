Crown City Cyclists Celebrate 43 Years of Donut Runs – Aug. 19

This month marks the 43rd anniversary of the Crown City Cyclist’s (CCC) “donut run.”

Every Saturday morning cyclists ride from Margarita Boulevard in Coronado to Sea Coast Drive in Imperial Beach, and then return for donuts and coffee.

The numbers vary, but the ride has never been cancelled. Even in a downpour riders have braved wind and rain on the Silver Strand bike path to keep up the tradition. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Over the years the group has included teens and octogenarians, casual riders and competitive racers. Except for a helmet and a sturdy bike, there are no criteria or fees. Participants are asked to pitch in a dollar each week.

Over the years, not only locals, but people from north and south San Diego County have made the weekly ride. Some once lived here and want to keep up with friends and the community. Others heard about the ride, tried it, and got hooked. Among them are a contingent of seasonal visitors from such places as Colorado, Texas, Arizona and the United Kingdom. Many Padyak Racing Team (PRT) members also participate in as part of their their weekly training schedule.

To celebrate, current and former Crown City Cyclists are invited to a pot luck anniversary party on Saturday, August 19 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at the Coronado Shores Roeder Pavilion. Music and entertainment provided by DJ Art Flores, who performed at the group’s 30th anniversary celebration. Drinks are BYOB, but water will be provided.

To help defray rental and entertainment cost, the CCC suggests a $10 donation. Parking is limited. People are encouraged to cycle, walk or carpool. RSVP to [email protected].





