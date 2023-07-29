Coronado High School’s Associated Student Body Takes On CADA Camp

This July, Coronado High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) made their way to the University of California Santa Barbara for their annual California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA) camp. The Coronado attendees were compromised of the Class of 2024 class officers and the ASB executive commissioners, along with Nicole Belong, the ASB advisor. Although not all group members were in attendance, those who were took home a hoard of new skills.

The executive commissioners for the 2023-2024 year include: Wyatt Riebe (president), Susanna Pate (vice president), Lucy Kenny (athletics), Sophia Kenny (dance), Maria Guerra (finance), Santi Carerra (outreach), Graham Bower (publicity), Sophia Leyva (spirit), and Matt Slentz (student store). This team will surely bring a multitude of great ideas and motivation to execute a fantastic school year.

Moreover, the Class of 2024’s class officers includes: Kenzie Uyesugi (president), Hannah Cohen (vice president), Angelica Moser (secretary), and Kate Dessing (treasurer). This board features returning leaders and new ones that will work together to make their senior year the most memorable one yet.

CADA is a distinguished youth leadership program which brings together an impressive mix of student leaders from numerous schools in California. The combination of different ASB groups creates a space for enrichment and personal growth to occur. Creative ideas revolving around school initiative and activities are swapped between the different schools as well.

The leadership experience took place over four days, starting on Saturday and ending on Tuesday. So while attending the camp was the first for a few of the Coronado ASB members, it certainly will not be the last time the attendees use the skills they gained there.

“CADA camp offered a treasure trove of valuable skills that I am eager to bring into the upcoming ’23-’24 school year. Among the key takeaways were refined leadership techniques, innovative event planning strategies, and effective communication methods to connect with the student body”, comments Kenzie Uyesugi, senior class president.

The main role of the senior class president is leading the organization of all senior events for the approaching school year. Among the highly anticipated activities include: Grad-nite at Disneyland, graduation ceremonies, and frequent fundraisers.

Kenzie Uyesugi reflected on her positive experience at the 2023 CADA camp. “I must express that my experience at CADA camp was nothing short of phenomenal. Engaging with fellow student leaders was both invigorating and inspiring. My council group

comprised an exceptional blend of talented and passionate individuals, and through collaboration, we developed profound connections that transcended the camp’s boundaries. The camp provided an ideal environment to cultivate lifelong friendships and establish a strong support network among like-minded peers,” says Uyesugi.

The four day span allowed for students to participate in workshops, team-building activities, and opportunities to network amongst each other. CADA promotes a strong sense of camaraderie and, according to Coronado attendants, surpassed their previous expectations.

When asked how she wants to impact CHS with her role as commissioner of spirit, Sophia Leyva comments, “I hope to help people feel connected to their peers and to really get excited for school and other events. I don’t want people to feel embarrassed or scared to participate in spirit.”

Additionally, the spirit commissioner balances different responsibilities involving student morale. This includes planning pep rallies, finding unique ways to get the student body excited for events, while also working alongside the the commissioner of athletics for sporting events, like powderpuff in the spring and all senior nights.

All graduating classes at Coronado High can expect the next school year to be a very memorable and eventful one with these qualified leaders preparing everything.





