Seven Days Left Before Available Tickets Self-Destruct for Mission Possible Gala

The FOCUS Mission Possible Gala will benefit local children in need. Ticket sales end July 31, 2023.

Join FOCUS for a memorable and meaningful Gala aboard the USS Midway on Sunday, August 13 from 6 to 10 pm. The evening will include a choice of three plated dinners, entertainment, fabulous live and silent auction items, live music from the band KICKS and dancing under the stars. Dress suggestion is black and white summer cocktail attire to reflect the fun theme and to take advantage of the beautiful summer night.

Some examples of Live Auction Items: Hawaiian vacation in Kauai at the Westin Princeville Ocean Resort, Westgate Hotel in Park City-Utah, Rancho La Puerta Wellness Resort & Spa in Mexico, penthouse condo at The Inn in Mazatlán, an Italian villa in Umbria, Italy, the Embarc in Palm Desert and more! Many amazing silent auction items too!

Since 1982, FOCUS has been bringing hope and help to San Diego homeless, disadvantaged, disabled, abused, sex trafficked, military and foster care children. Your participation in this fun evening will have a direct impact on how many children we can help!

With You On Board, FOCUS has a Mission Possible.

60 Second Mission Possible Video:

Don’t miss out!

Purchase Tickets at: FOCUSGALA.GIVESMART.COM

Call Headquarters at: 619-631-5356

 

 



