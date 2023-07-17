Monday, July 17, 2023
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny": Harrison Ford's Final Crack of the Whip

As iconic whip-cracking archaeologist Indiana Jones returns to the big screen in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” audiences are treated to an exhilarating rollercoaster ride that pays homage to the original energy of the beloved franchise. Directed by James Mangold and starring the indomitable Harrison Ford at age 81, this action-packed final installment is carried by actors with laundry lists for oeuvres and sheer charisma.

With relentless stunts, heart-stopping action sequences, and a dash of nostalgia, “Dial of Destiny” reignites Jones’s spirit of adventure in a way that makes audiences feel like they’re on the Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Disneyland. Though filled with grandiosity typical of the “Indiana Jones” franchise, the narrative doesn’t lose sight of its characters and the personal webs they weave. A healthy dose of comedic relief and heroic saves makes sure of that.

“Dial of Destiny” delves into Jones’s past, uncovering hidden layers of his persona and exploring the impact of his adventurous lifestyle — whether on his marriage, his relationship with his son, or his responsibilities as a godfather. Cue the entrance of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) as Helena Shaw, the witty and conniving daughter of Jones’s deceased sidekick Basil Shaw. Helena reappears at the onset of Jones’s retirement from teaching, reigniting his fiery desire for one last adventure: to locate the second half of the powerful, historical Antikythera that drove her father mad. Set against a backdrop of rich historical events and legends, Jones and Shaw race against shadowy antagonists seeking to use the Dial of Destiny’s mythical powers to reshape history in their own malevolent image.

“Dial of Destiny” does nothing if not deliver a spectacle of nonstop action. From the opening scene to the final climactic moments, the film moves at a breakneck pace. The action sequences are meticulously choreographed, each setting the bar higher than the last. Whether it’s an intense chase through a bustling marketplace on tuktuks, a pulse-pounding escape from ancient booby traps, or a gravity-defying showdown atop a moving train, the film will dazzle any adventure fan. As moviegoer Dennis Michael-Anthony chimed in, “Don’t blink or you’ll miss something!”

Amidst its adrenaline-pumping escapades, “Dial of Destiny” manages to balance in moments of tenderness and emotional depth too: particularly through Shaw and her right-hand, Teddy (Ethann Isidore). Waller-Bridge especially shines in her role, delivering impeccably-timed one-liners and acting as the glue for any cracks in Jones’s exterior.

Clocking in at just over two and a half hours, “Dial of Destiny” does run a tad long. While the film’s pace keeps viewers engaged for the most part, a slight trim here and there could have intensified its overall impact. Despite this, “Dial of Destiny” is a triumphant return to form for the legendary adventurer. The inclusion of fresh faces alongside familiar ones breathes new life into the franchise, ensuring the legacy of Indiana Jones endures for a new generation of moviegoers.

Movie Times: Click Here

Genre: Action, Adventure

Director: James Mangold

Actors: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones & Shaunette Renée Wilson

Run Time: 154 min.

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, language, and smoking



