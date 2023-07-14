FOCUS Mission Possible Gala – Aug. 13 – Tickets Available Until July 31

The much-anticipated event of the summer, the FOCUS Mission Possible Gala, is on August 13th aboard the USS Midway! Don’t miss out on your opportunity to be a part of this memorable and meaningful event! Tickets are only available until July 31!

FOCUS, Friends of Children United Society, was founded in Coronado and has partnered with over 100 children’s charities to aid over 100,000 local children. Since 1982, FOCUS members, friends and supporters have remained committed to their mission to bring hope and help to San Diego’s most vulnerable. Guests aboard the USS Midway for this FOCUS annual fundraiser are crucial in making that Mission Possible.

The evening will take place on the flight deck of the USS Midway on what promises to be a beautiful summer night. Guests, invited to dress in black and white cocktail attire, will enjoy a cocktail hour mingling with friends among the helicopters and planes. Throughout the evening they will be entertained by live music from the renowned band KICKS. With a magnificent view of the Coronado bridge and downtown skyline, guests will see the sun beginning to set. After a plated dinner of their choice, there will be a program to share how their participation will make a difference for local children experiencing homelessness, education and literacy concerns, rehabilitation, sex trafficking and challenges facing foster and military children.

The fun will continue after dinner with a live auction including opportunities to bid on several fabulous items including the Westin Princeville Kuaia, the Westgate Park City, and a seven-night stay for two at the renown Rancho La Puerta Hotel and Spa! The evening will conclude with dancing under the stars.

This magical evening, with its fun spy theme, will be a memorable event not to be missed. Excitement for the event can be seen in many Coronado businesses, and FOCUS is extremely grateful for those who support their mission to help local children.

The Mission Impossible Gala will not only be a highlight of the summer, but it is also a meaningful way to take part in an important cause. The monies raised that night will allow FOCUS to fulfill requests from its charity partners throughout the upcoming year. Such requests have varied from diapers for MOM (Military Outreach Mission) to a van for Urban Street Angels to bring homeless teens to their shelter for a meal and a safe place to sleep. FOCUS is also proud to be able to quickly respond to needs in Coronado such as books for Safe Harbor, safety and sports equipment for disabled children, a Little Library for Silver Strand Elementary and scholarships for 6th Grade Camp and summer programs.

Individuals who would like to be a part of this memorable evening are encouraged to accept the “Mission” by getting tickets at FOCUSGALA.GIVESMART.COM or calling Headquarters at 619-631-5356. With YOU ‘on board’ we can make the FOCUS Mission Possible. Hurry and get your reservations today. Available tickets will self-destruct on July 31.





