New Online Registration for Coronado Recreation Activities – Three Training Workshops

CivicRec: New Registration Software

The Coronado Recreation & Golf Services Department (Coronado Rec) is excited to announce that the transition from PerfectMind to CivicRec is complete! The new, robust recreation software platform went live on July 10 with the prior platform sunsetting on July 9. If you had an active PerfectMind account (meaning a transaction has been processed in the last two years) with a valid mailing address attached, your information was automatically transferred to the new system.

The new program will allow residents to more easily see and register for activities, classes, events and more! In addition, reservations for facilities and permits for parks and beaches will move online, allowing the public to view room and space availability, and complete a streamlined application process.

Free public workshops

Coronado Rec will host three free community workshops to introduce residents to CivicRec. Friendly staff will assist residents with how to create, set up, and edit their accounts. Attendees can practice navigating the system to learn about the new features and functions.

July 11, 7 pm, Nautilus Room (Coronado Community Center)

July 13, 2 pm, Nautilus Room (Coronado Community Center)

July 15, 10 am, Activity Room (John D. Spreckels Center)

All registration and functionality in PerfectMind ended on July 9 at 5 pm. Registration for the remainder of the summer and use of CivicRec begins July 10 at 8 am. Registration for Fall/Winter 2023-24 begins July 19 for residents and July 26 for nonresidents.

CivicRec is a cloud-based recreation management solution. The software is designed to be intuitive to navigate and easy for residents to use. In addition, it is mobile-friendly, allowing users to search for community activities and events, register, and remit payment even from a smartphone or tablet.

For more information call 619-522-7342 or email [email protected].





