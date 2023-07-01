Coronado Vons Named Emerald Keeper of the Month

Emerald Keepers is pleased to recognize Coronado Vons as the June Emerald Keeper of the Month. Our local supermarket is promoting efforts in sustainability that gives priority to our community’s uniqueness along with utilizing the environmental goals of its large corporation. The parent company of Coronado Vons is Albertsons Companies.

SoCal Vons Communications Director Courtney Carranza said, “At Albertsons Companies, we are proud of our Recipe for Change initiative, which comes to life at our Coronado Vons through our new recycling bins for customers, our new electric car charging stations, our composting program, and our commitment to reducing hunger in our community. Each month, our Coronado store donates fresh food to our food pantry partners to help alleviate food insecurity in the local community.”

A recent visit with Store Manager Scott Thompson and Carranza highlighted some of the ways the store has expanded its eco-friendly options for customers.

Outside of the store, large well-marked bins serve as a visual reminder of the importance of sorting trash and recycling. With the convenience of drive-by drop-offs and placement near the back entrance of Vons, the bins are being filled by local residents and customers. Thompson said the bins are emptied daily.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations have been installed in the parking lot and will be ready for use in July.

Other examples of eco-friendly choices include:

Expanding the organic vegetable and fruit section. Signage reflects earth-friendly and sustainable farming practices.

Reducing single-use plastic and packaging, including the amount of plastic used to make some of their own brand milk jugs and water bottles.

Offering reusable bags, eliminating double-bagging and minimizing the use of bags.

Committing to reducing food waste, Vons donates to Feed San Diego. In additional support of our community, Coronado Vons made a monetary donation to The Wampler Foundation.

Developing corporate strategies that include rethinking and reusing items, such as plastic crates emptied at the store and sent to be recycled into plastic pellets. The pellets are then used to manufacture new crates.

Buying local, and partnering with suppliers and local farms.

Limiting fossil fuels, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“I am proud to be at Coronado Vons,” said Thompson. He strongly believes that the recent remodel of the store is giving customers the convenience of more options, along with assistance from friendly staff, and resulting in a pleasant shopping experience.

Focusing on better environmental choices, and continuously looking for ways to better serve residents and visitors, are key practices for our local supermarket. Congratulations to the Coronado Vons, Emerald Keepers of the Month.





