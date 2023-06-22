Steak Dinner at the Coronado VFW – Every Sunday During Concert in the Park

Open to the public, the Coronado VFW Post#2422 offers a “Sunday Concert in the Park Steak Dinner” every Sunday during the summer concerts from 5 to 7 pm.

What you get

For $20, you get an 8oz grilled steak, generous baked potato with all the fixings, a generous-sized mixed salad, Hawaiian sweet roll, and watermelon slice. You can “take out” your dinner to the park for the concert, or enjoy dining in the patio garden or inside the post at the VFW.

This event is a fundraiser for the VFW Auxiliary / Post for VFW programs and high school scholarships.





