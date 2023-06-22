Thursday, June 22, 2023
Steak Dinner at the Coronado VFW – Every Sunday During Concert in the Park

Open to the public, the Coronado VFW Post#2422 offers a “Sunday Concert in the Park Steak Dinner” every Sunday during the summer concerts from 5 to 7 pm.

For $20, you get an 8oz grilled steak, generous baked potato with all the fixings, a generous-sized mixed salad, Hawaiian sweet roll, and watermelon slice. You can “take out” your dinner to the park for the concert, or enjoy dining in the patio garden or inside the post at the VFW.

This event is a fundraiser for the VFW Auxiliary / Post for VFW programs and high school scholarships.

Coronado’s VFW Post 2422 is located at 557 Orange Avenue.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

