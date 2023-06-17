Saturday, June 17, 2023
Community NewsMilitary

Navy Public Meeting on Impact of Three Aircraft Carriers in Port Simultaneously – June 28

The Department of the Navy is hosting three Public Scoping meetings, with one at the Coronado Community Center on Wednesday, June 28 from 5 to 7:30 pm. The Navy will be studying the impacts of having three carriers simultaneously in port in Coronado for up to 180 days per year. The current limit is no more than 29 days per year. The community is invited to attend any of the meetings to learn more and offer comments on the impacts for the Navy to study.

Residents may also submit written comments for consideration by July 24. Learn more below about the meetings and how to become engaged in this process.

Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969, the United States (U.S.) Department of the Navy (Navy) announces its intent to prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for Improving Homeport Facilities for Three NIMITZ-Class Aircraft Carriers in Support of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. This SEIS will address current mission objectives, routine pier-side maintenance activities and proposed electrical power infrastructure. This may result in three aircraft carriers being in port at the same time at Naval Air Station (NAS) North Island for more days per year than analyzed in previous NEPA documents. The Navy will study how this action may impact traffic, air quality, socioeconomics, environmental justice, and other environmental resource areas.

  • The 45-day public scoping period begins June 9, 2023, and ends July 24, 2023.
  • The public should submit written comments for consideration in development of the Draft SEIS by July 24, 2023.
  • The Navy will hold three Public Scoping Meetings on June 27, 28, and 29, 2023 at various locations in the San Diego area.
    • The meetings will be open-house style information sessions with project team members available to answer questions. The public may arrive at any time during the hours specified. Spanish speakers will be available. There will not be a formal presentation.
      1. June 27, 2023, 6:30-9 pm: Logan Memorial Educational Campus Building K101, MPR Room 2875 Ocean View Blvd. San Diego, CA 92113
      2. June 28, 2023, 5-7:30 pm: Coronado Community Center Nautilus Room 1845 Strand Way Coronado, CA 92118
      3. June 29, 2023, 5-7:30 pm: Burress Auditorium South Bay Union School District 601 Elm Ave. Imperial Beach, CA 91932

HOW TO SUBMIT COMMENTS: Comments must be submitted by July 24, 2023, to be considered in the development of the Draft SEIS.

The Navy encourages the public to attend a public scoping meeting and to visit the project website to learn more. Comments should be related to the scope of the analysis, including potential environmental issues and viable alternatives.

The public may submit written comments in one of the following ways:

  • Through the project website: www.nepa.navy.mil/northislandCVNs/
  • In person at one of the public scoping meetings
  • By mail, postmarked no later than July 24, 2023, to the following address: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic Attn: EV21, CVN SEIS Project Manager 6506 Hampton Blvd, Building A Norfolk, VA 23508

LEARN MORE HERE



