Friday, June 9, 2023
Community NewsSports

Summer Jump Rope Camps in Coronado

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

jump ropeCoronado Recreation and Golf Services Jump Rope Camp is a great way to keep your six to 12 year old physically active and focused on a healthy lifestyle over the summer vacation. In this camp, campers will learn basic and intermediate jump rope skills over a week long period. Participants will learn Single Rope, Chinese Wheel, Two Person-One Rope, Traveler, Double Dutch and Long Rope skills.

The professional jump rope staff has years of experience in creating an upbeat, fun-filled experience for children of all ages and brings decades of jump rope skill to the table.

Jump Rope Camp is offered the weeks of June 19-23 and July 10-14 from 3:30-6pm, and July 17-21 from 1:30-5:30pm in the Coronado Community Center Gym. So even if your child is participating in another camp, they can come to Jump Rope Camp in the late afternoon.

Family and Friends will be amazed at the skill level their child has gained when they watch the end of the week performance.

If you are looking for a full day of camp, there is a Before and After Camp program that can be added onto Jump Rope Camp registration so that children can be at camp from 7am-6pm. This is a great opportunity for working parents and for children who like action all day. Open to children ages six to 12, the Before and After Camp staff provides a full day of fun in Glorietta Bay Park.

To register for the Jump Rope Camp or the Before and After Camp,  visit the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Technology, Engineering & Film Making Camps – Summer 2023

Community News

Minecraft Camps in Coronado – Summer 2023

Community News

Support PAWS of Coronado by Voting for Cat City Manager through June 22

Community News

A Tribute to Beloved Coronado Coonhound Trident

Sports

Little League U13 All Star Games in Coronado

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Growth in Coronado in 1992 (video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Learn about Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias – June 9

Community News

Calling all Junior Chefs, Summer 2023

Community News

Calling all Fashionistas, Coronado Summer Camps 2023

Community News

Music Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

Community News

Dance Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

Community News

June Classes in Bloom at the Spreckels Center

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.