Summer Jump Rope Camps in Coronado

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Jump Rope Camp is a great way to keep your six to 12 year old physically active and focused on a healthy lifestyle over the summer vacation. In this camp, campers will learn basic and intermediate jump rope skills over a week long period. Participants will learn Single Rope, Chinese Wheel, Two Person-One Rope, Traveler, Double Dutch and Long Rope skills.

The professional jump rope staff has years of experience in creating an upbeat, fun-filled experience for children of all ages and brings decades of jump rope skill to the table.

Jump Rope Camp is offered the weeks of June 19-23 and July 10-14 from 3:30-6pm, and July 17-21 from 1:30-5:30pm in the Coronado Community Center Gym. So even if your child is participating in another camp, they can come to Jump Rope Camp in the late afternoon.

Family and Friends will be amazed at the skill level their child has gained when they watch the end of the week performance.

If you are looking for a full day of camp, there is a Before and After Camp program that can be added onto Jump Rope Camp registration so that children can be at camp from 7am-6pm. This is a great opportunity for working parents and for children who like action all day. Open to children ages six to 12, the Before and After Camp staff provides a full day of fun in Glorietta Bay Park.

To register for the Jump Rope Camp or the Before and After Camp, visit the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





