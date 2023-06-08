A Tribute to Beloved Coronado Coonhound Trident

A big black and tan coonhound, Trident was an icon in Coronado that you’ve probably seen walking the streets with his owner while calmly lapping up the attention he drew or chillin’ on the patio at McP’s during Sunday afternoon concerts. Sadly, Trident has passed away.

Trident’s owner shared this tribute on Facebook early this morning:

Trident Tribute

“Today is one of the saddest days a person can experience. In the blink of an eye, a part of me—arguably the best part of who I am—has been taken away. My beloved boy, Trident, has passed away, and my heart is shattered. The pain I feel is all too real.

This little angel came into my life as a 10-week-old puppy, with his ears dragging on the ground as he walked. I drove 18 hours to Arkansas to bring him home…

Read the full post on the public "Trident the Honor Dog" Facebook page here.






