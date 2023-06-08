Thursday, June 8, 2023
Community News

A Tribute to Beloved Coronado Coonhound Trident

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

 

Trident, the beloved and well-known Coronado black and tan coonhound. Photo: Trident the Honor Dog Facebook page.

A big black and tan coonhound, Trident was an icon in Coronado that you’ve probably seen walking the streets with his owner while calmly lapping up the attention he drew or chillin’ on the patio at McP’s during Sunday afternoon concerts. Sadly, Trident has passed away.

Trident’s owner shared this tribute on Facebook early this morning:

Trident Tribute

“Today is one of the saddest days a person can experience. In the blink of an eye, a part of me—arguably the best part of who I am—has been taken away. My beloved boy, Trident, has passed away, and my heart is shattered. The pain I feel is all too real.

This little angel came into my life as a 10-week-old puppy, with his ears dragging on the ground as he walked. I drove 18 hours to Arkansas to bring him home…

Read the full post on the public “Trident the Honor Dog” Facebook page here.

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Support PAWS of Coronado by Voting for Cat City Manager through June 22

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Growth in Coronado in 1992 (video)

Community News

Outdoor Activities for Fifty and Up: Paddling, Hiking, Lawn Bowling

Community News

Learn about Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias – June 9

Community News

Summer Reading Kickoff – June 23

Community News

Senator Padilla Visits Wastewater Treatment Plant Near U.S.-Mexico Border

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Growth in Coronado in 1992 (video)

Education

Coronado High Student Art Piece Dedicated to CHS Principal Karin Mellina

City of Coronado

City Reopens Cays Park Tennis & Dedicated Pickleball Courts During Community Ceremony

Community News

Senator Padilla Visits Wastewater Treatment Plant Near U.S.-Mexico Border

Education

Order a Ribbon Lei from Girl Scout Troop 6136 to Celebrate your Scholar

People

Coronado Fourth of July Receives Support from Nicolls Design Build

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.