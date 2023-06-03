Saturday, June 3, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

Beer by the Bay Returning to Ferry Landing September 23

2 min.

Early Bird special tickets on sale through June 15, 2023. Funds raised at this year's Beer by the Bay will benefit The League Of Wives Memorial Project.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado’s favorite beer and wine festival, Beer by the Bay, will take over Ferry Landing on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 1pm to 5pm. Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings from several of the best local craft breweries and regional wineries, or sample a seltzer or canned cocktail of choice. Beer by the Bay also features live entertainment from yacht rock band Yacht Sea, beer pong, flip cup, cornhole, local food vendors, and lots of fun in the sun overlooking beautiful San Diego Bay.

Check out BeerByTheBay.com for additional information and to purchase tickets. Save $15 off general admission tickets with code EARLYBIRD through June 15, 2023. Be sure to purchase your tickets now to take advantage of the discounted price.

If you are looking for an exclusive experience, there will be 250 VIP Tickets that come with many perks including early access to the event, swag, food options and more.

Hosted by Islander Ladies Club, Beer by the Bay is not only a great time, it raises funds to support local non-profit organizations. Funds raised at this year’s Beer by the Bay will benefit The League Of Wives Memorial Project. Local legend Sybil Stockdale founded the League of Wives right here in Coronado, spearheading their efforts to influence the U.S. government to take action and demand humane treatment of Vietnam POWs as well as ensure their safe return after the war. This year marks 50 years since the return of the POWs from Vietnam, 591 in total, and the memorial will stand in Star Park to honor the women who fought for their husbands in their absence. Islander Ladies Club has been able to donate more than $120,000 to local organizations since launching Beer By the Bay in 2015, and is proud to support the League of Wives Memorial Project this year.

See you at Beer by the Bay on September 23!

Islander Ladies Club at Beer by the BayIslander Ladies Club is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to bettering and celebrating our community through service and giving. Special thanks to Island Beer Club, Coronado Brewing Company, and Coronado Ferry Landing for helping with this event!

To read about past Beer by the Bay events, click here.

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Begins June 11

Community News

Coronado Historical Association to hold Annual Member Meeting and Election of Directors and Officers – July 27

Community News

Calling all Junior Chefs, Summer 2023

Community News

Calling all Fashionistas, Coronado Summer Camps 2023

Community News

Music Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

Community News

Dance Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Crown City Magazine Celebrates Coronado’s Surfing Community with the 5th Annual SURF Photo Contest!

People

Coronado Woman’s Club Supports Coronado Fourth of July

Military

San Diego Automotive Museum Offering Free Admission to Active-duty Military and Their Families

Military

Naval Special Warfare Commander Speaks at Coronado Memorial Day Service

Letters to the Editor

Stop the Sewage that Closes the Beaches of Coronado, Silver Strand and Imperial Beach

Travel

Rail Service Cleared to Resume Through San Clemente

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.