Beer by the Bay Returning to Ferry Landing September 23

Coronado’s favorite beer and wine festival, Beer by the Bay, will take over Ferry Landing on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 1pm to 5pm. Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings from several of the best local craft breweries and regional wineries, or sample a seltzer or canned cocktail of choice. Beer by the Bay also features live entertainment from yacht rock band Yacht Sea, beer pong, flip cup, cornhole, local food vendors, and lots of fun in the sun overlooking beautiful San Diego Bay.

Check out BeerByTheBay.com for additional information and to purchase tickets. Save $15 off general admission tickets with code EARLYBIRD through June 15, 2023. Be sure to purchase your tickets now to take advantage of the discounted price.

If you are looking for an exclusive experience, there will be 250 VIP Tickets that come with many perks including early access to the event, swag, food options and more.

Hosted by Islander Ladies Club, Beer by the Bay is not only a great time, it raises funds to support local non-profit organizations. Funds raised at this year’s Beer by the Bay will benefit The League Of Wives Memorial Project. Local legend Sybil Stockdale founded the League of Wives right here in Coronado, spearheading their efforts to influence the U.S. government to take action and demand humane treatment of Vietnam POWs as well as ensure their safe return after the war. This year marks 50 years since the return of the POWs from Vietnam, 591 in total, and the memorial will stand in Star Park to honor the women who fought for their husbands in their absence. Islander Ladies Club has been able to donate more than $120,000 to local organizations since launching Beer By the Bay in 2015, and is proud to support the League of Wives Memorial Project this year.

Islander Ladies Club is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to bettering and celebrating our community through service and giving. Special thanks to Island Beer Club, Coronado Brewing Company, and Coronado Ferry Landing for helping with this event!

