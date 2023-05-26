The Henry Gift Card Promo – Buy $100, Get $25

The Henry Coronado has the perfect opportunity to treat your family (and yourself) to an unforgettable dining experience. For the month of June 2023, guests can enjoy the online gift card promotion where when you buy $100 in gift cards, you will receive a $25 digital promo card. The promo card can be used from July 1st to September 30th, 2023!

Whether you’re planning a special celebration, a family night out, or want to enjoy a memorable meal, this special deal makes this beloved spot the perfect go-to destination.

The Henry is more than just a restaurant; it’s a place where memories are made, friendships are forged, and flavors come alive. With warm hospitality, crave-able eats, and delicious cocktails, this neighborhood gem has become an integral part of the Coronado community. Indulge in the culinary delights and the experience that awaits you in this coastal corner spot.

Follow the arrow to a dining experience you’ll want more and more of each time you visit. Join us any day of the week to add a little bit of charm to your day. We can’t wait to see you!

To learn more, visit thehenryrestaurant.com





