New Fitness Platform ReadyFit Launches Mobile Military Physical Fitness Testing

ReadyFit, a mobile fitness testing platform, officially launched today to provide aspiring and current military service members with a tool to maintain physical fitness standards, while also providing a tool for military leaders to assist with recruiting and monitor individual unit readiness.

ReadyFit administers the official physical fitness test for every branch of service – Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines plus special forces assessments; and aims to be the official physical fitness testing and data platform for all branches of the military. The platform offers the official and exact military tests with standardized scoring, ensuring aspiring candidates are ready to serve and active duty and reserve members stay physically fit and qualified for their jobs.

“ReadyFit was created with a mission to ensure that our nation is always physically ready for service,” said Coronado resident Jamie Monroe, founder of ReadyFit. “The platform provides users with a tool that helps them meet military fitness standards and properly prepare for a career in the military. We strive to be a solution for military leaders while supporting the health and wellness of the next generation of America’s fighting forces.”

Users of the ReadyFit app can see how they rank against official military fitness standards, and current service members can use the app to maintain deployment-ready qualifications. In the coming months, ReadyFit will also provide customized individual coaching based on the user’s fitness level and the requirements of their chosen branch of service. Users can track their progress, monitor their performance, and receive real-time feedback to help them identify areas where they need to improve.

ReadyFit utilizes a mobile app and secure cloud grading platform. After a user takes a test, fitness data and results are submitted for verification to a grader. Passing candidates are subsequently provided test certification.

Visit ReadyFit.com for more information and to download the app.





