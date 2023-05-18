Thursday, May 18, 2023
Jump Rope Camps

Coronado Recreation’s Jump Rope Camps are a great way to keep your six to 12 year old physically active and focused on a healthy lifestyle over the summer vacation. In these camps, participants will learn basic and intermediate jump rope skills over the week long camp. Participants will learn Single Rope, Chinese Wheel, Two Person-One Rope, Traveler, Double Dutch and Long Rope skills.

The professional jump rope staff has years of experience in creating an upbeat fun filled experience for children of all ages and bring decades of jump rope skill to the table.

Jump Rope Camp is offered the weeks of June 19-23 and July 10-14 from 3:30-5:30 pm in the Coronado Community Center Gym. The week of July 17 -21, a jump rope camp is offered from 1:30-5:30 pm. Because of the afternoon time slot, even if your child is participating in another camp earlier in the day, they can still attend Jump Rope Camp in the late afternoon.

Family and friends will be amazed at the skill level the child has gained when they watch the end of the week performance. For more information or to register for these camps go to coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.

