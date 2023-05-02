Tuesday, May 2, 2023
City of CoronadoMilitary

Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Dedication Ceremony – May 20

1 min.

Fifteen “hometown heroes” will be recognized and honored as part of the program’s 16th group.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

 

The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee invite the community to attend a dedication ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active-duty service members on Saturday, May 20, at Coronado High School at 10:30 am.

Fifteen “hometown heroes” who call or have called Coronado home will be recognized and honored as part of the program’s 16th group. Banners for the honorees will be displayed beginning the week of May 15 through October 2023 along the “Coronado Avenue of Heroes,” located on Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

The Avenue of Heroes is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee. The program is an inspirational way for the Coronado community to honor the many men and women who have lived here during their military careers. Introduced in 2014 by the City, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association, the program honors men and women from Coronado.

AVENUE OF HEROES CEREMONY
May 20, 2023
Doors open at 10 am
Ceremony: 10:30 am to 12 noon
Coronado Performing Arts Center
650 D Avenue
Refreshments will be provided, and golf carts will be available to shuttle attendees.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.