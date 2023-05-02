Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Dedication Ceremony – May 20

The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee invite the community to attend a dedication ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active-duty service members on Saturday, May 20, at Coronado High School at 10:30 am.

Fifteen “hometown heroes” who call or have called Coronado home will be recognized and honored as part of the program’s 16th group. Banners for the honorees will be displayed beginning the week of May 15 through October 2023 along the “Coronado Avenue of Heroes,” located on Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

The Avenue of Heroes is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee. The program is an inspirational way for the Coronado community to honor the many men and women who have lived here during their military careers. Introduced in 2014 by the City, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association, the program honors men and women from Coronado.

AVENUE OF HEROES CEREMONY

May 20, 2023

Doors open at 10 am

Ceremony: 10:30 am to 12 noon

Coronado Performing Arts Center

650 D Avenue

Refreshments will be provided, and golf carts will be available to shuttle attendees.





