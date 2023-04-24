The Coronado Flower Show – Where History, Generations and Memories Blossom Together

The Coronado Flower Show, where memories blossom and community is celebrated, successfully conducted its 101st annual event! In 1922, Maude Taylor hosted the first flower show as a way to unite feuding families over land and a heightened political climate going into the great depression. Her husband Harold Taylor was the president for the first 10 years. Today it is the largest tented flower in the nation. It truly does take a village, with dozens of committees, year-long planning commitments and pre-planning and day-of show volunteers in the hundreds. The end result is nothing short of spectacular.

The biggest concern for the Coronado Flower Association coming out of its centennial year was making sure the show continued its success and its positive impact, with the goal of continually reaching the entire community and proceeding generations; ensuring the next 100 years continue the traditional staple within the community.

Last year was the 100th anniversary, and with a record breaking numbers of attendees, the flower show handed the torch to Sara Stillman, the new Coronado Flower Association President, and Jessica Mushovic, the Coronado Flower Show Chair.

Both were excited and honored to help carry us towards the next centennial. And their hard work paid off. The show was a smashing success with is stunning theme, ‘Hollywood in Bloom,’ designed by the talented Gina Falletta Designs. Saturday and Sunday were packed and filled with families, horticulture experts and aficionados, locals, visitors travelling from afar, new faces, and inspiring participants. With new online capability for purchasing day-of tickets and a new membership entrance (which is still only an annual $30 individual or $45 family membership fee) featuring sign-up today and get a free ticket to the show and invitations and discounted rates to various Coronado Flower Association events – coronadoflowershow.com.

The longest standing annual event in Coronado, it truly deserves a book of highlights and stories every year due to its rich history, care, and above all else heart, always going into it. Walking around the show conducting interviews, a common thread was that individuals felt a continued positive pulse and dedication heading into the next centennial. As I mentioned, we could write a book for every show, capturing the positive impact and beauty intertwining its history passing from current to future generations. And it really does take a village to produce.

One of the more special comments I noticed was how many individuals mentioned that an increasing number of youth and the younger generation were growing in involvement. This has always been a goal of the association and the show to inspire incoming generations of gardeners. Roses, one of my favorite sections, had more youth entries than ever before. Coming from Rita Perwich, a consulting rosarian, UCCE Master Gardener and writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune (Home & Garden Section), and roses chair for 25 years, that was exciting to hear. Rita loves to educate about roses and how roses can be grown sustainably and without pesticides. I knew firsthand the love and beauty of roses and its reward. I helped my grandmother in her rose garden growing up (all 120+ rose bushes), the watering, clipping, care, and entering roses every year into the show. Roses were such a big part of my upbringing, so knowing we have someone like Rita to inspire and encourage the love of roses warmed my heart. She truly loves seeing the line of individuals wrapped around the rose section every year, and answering questions, while educating along the way.

Every section is inspiring, which makes it so hard to capture in one feature (horticulture, design, special exhibits, youth, botanical arts, and community landscapes), with many having a booming number of entries like orchids.

The photography section, like all the sections with people-choice voting, the hardest part for me is making a selection. I looped around a few times, even having to step away and go back as I often have to do in table designs and picture boxes.

One of the sweetest stories in this year’s show was in photography. They had a wonderful amount of youth entries as well. But for the first time ever a youth entry won in the adult submissions. Erica and Luke submitted a number of beautiful photos, and this year Erica won first place. The bee in her photo also was an accident, as she explained while her and her brother excitedly showed me their photo entries. Their mother Tori Calisch let me know Erica was inspired to submit after one of her friends submitted last year. We both agreed if Erica’s story helps encourage more youth to enter, that is the perfect prize. The great part of the photography section for youth, they help entrants matte and learn how to matte on the Friday afternoon before the show opens when participants drop off their entries.

Additional highlights include the Coronado Island Film Festival as a vendor this year, and what a beautiful addition. The Sand Dollar shop, always a hit, but the only problem walking through their tent is that you want to buy every single item. Attendees are caught going in multiple times for purchases. And let’s not forget Chris Hutton Designs, who prints your flower show shirts and bags on site. Talk about customer service and customization all in one bottle and always with a smile and heart.

Not only were the sections and vendors amazing, but also was this year’s entertainment. Tricia Lynn, who was the entertainment chair with the wonderful assistance of Dawn Richards, filling both days with local music including the inaugural Coronado Concert Band and Coronado Big Band. New this year, the CMS choir sang the national anthem opening up the show. In addition, the Coronado Ukulele Club, and a surprise collaboration session with The Suenamis (Sue Shirey and Robb Huff), Gonzo (Michael Gonzales), and Jake Lyons, blessed us with some of our favorite oldies-but-goodies tunes on Sunday.

The Island Beer Club was a smashing success as always, and they even added a serpentine bar around the rare “Japanese Black Pine (make sure to ask a member the name of the tree) in the middle of their tent in order to make sure no one tripped on its roots. It was a perfect neighbor to the fun ‘Men’s Creations.’ This year was the first year the Men’s Creations had a runaway winners choice winner: “Breast In-Plants”

The Emerald Keepers booth and volunteers were busy bees, handing out information and educating the public about all the wonderful projects they have going on in the community that you can participant in and signing up volunteers for upcoming events. The Coronado Girls Water Polo Team was serving light fare to attendees, a big annual fundraiser for them and always with huge smiles to fill our day.

Last but not least, the youth section, which is sponsored by the Junior Woman’s Club, and a show favorite, for current and new/future gardeners had the most beautiful hummingbird activity and art activation by local Coronado Girl Scouts.

To say the 101st Coronado Flower Show was a success is an understatement! Last but not least, the section committee members and board members had a resounding thank you as they debriefed the show, and said the true crew of the show, was the volunteer facilities super team, Timothy Rush, Jon Cox and Khalil Estall facilities chair. They had big shoes to fill as Don Crawford retired, but all us newbies luckily kept the show afloat can’t wait for 102!





