Award-Winning NYC Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Plays CD Release at Coronado Public Library – May 7

The Daniel Bennett Group, recently voted ‘Best New Jazz’ in NYC Hot House Magazine, is celebrating the release of their 9th studio album, ‘New York Nerve,’ and will play a special CD release concert at the Coronado Public Library on May 7 at 3pm. The concert is free and open to the public.

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey. The Boston Globe described Bennett’s music as, “a mix of Jazz, Folk and Minimalism.” The music shifts rapidly from Jazz Fusion to American Folk Music.

Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. He’s been featured in Timeout New York, Baltimore Sun, Miami Herald, Boston Globe, and NPR. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett “an outspoken voice of hope” during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Bennett is a touring woodwind clinician and associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. He is also an active woodwind doubler in the NYC theater scene. Bennett orchestrated the music for ‘Whitman at the Whitney,’ a multimedia theater production at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan.





