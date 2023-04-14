Medieval Day at the Coronado Public Library is a Regal Success

The Coronado Public Library consistently hosts fun events for the Coronado community. On Saturday, April 8th, the library hosted “Medieval Day” in the afternoon for families to enjoy. The Junior Volunteers created this event at the library with the help of Ms. Tara and Ms. Jennifer.

The planning for this event started as far back as September 2022. Since then, “Medieval Day” was one of the main topics of conversation at the weekly Junior Volunteer meetings. These volunteers had to decide on activities, refreshments, music, costumes, and more.

The final result was impressive. There were five stations at the event. The first three were in the Winn Room. The windows were decorated with stained glass art to give the appearance of a medieval castle. In addition to the décor, the hosts were playing medieval tavern music to create a fitting atmosphere. One volunteer worked the Jester’s Corner, which was filled with games for kids to play with, along with a finger puppet-making station. The library’s puppet stage found a brief new home in the Winn Room for patrons to have their very own puppet shows, which was a very common form of children’s entertainment in the middle ages.

After completing their finger puppets, families moved onto the “Apothecary” stations. The first was another craft station, where families could make their own stained glass art with tissue paper in various different frame styles. Second, there was a refreshments table where a volunteer served “Merlin’s Brew.” This beverage was a fan favorite at last year’s tea party. The drink is color changing by mixing butterfly pea flower tea with pineapple juice. The mix changes color from blue to purple in front of your eyes – just like wizard magic.

Two more stations were available outside. Two volunteers helped with the “Armory” station. Included at this station were royal crown and shield making crafts. After making their knight gear and royal garb, the volunteers were tasked to invite the kids to take place in a knighting ceremony. All of the kids showed lots of excitement about this station at the event.

Lastly, the pigeon coop was the closing activity. Families got to write a message for the princess and send it to her via messenger bird – they could choose either the messenger quail or pigeon. After completing their message, the kids attempted to throw the bird through the castle window. The volunteers and their supervisors had created this castle themselves by using cardboard and stone wallpaper. Finally, there were plenty of photo opportunities using the many decorated backgrounds.

In conclusion, “Medieval Day” had a great turnout with around fifty people coming to check out the games and crafts. All of the families had a great time, and the Junior Volunteers had a blast creating the event and are excited for their next one in May. That event will be the Spring tea party. The Coronado Public Library and their volunteers work hard to create unique events for families to enjoy and and welcome everyone to stop by during the fun.





