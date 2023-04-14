Friday, April 14, 2023
Community News

Coronado High School ASB Hosts Feminine Products Drive Throughout April

2 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Two labeled bins are in the Coronado High School front office.

Coronado High School’s ASB is currently hosting a feminine products drive to give back to the community. The drive will take place throughout the whole month of April. The CHS ASB always tries to be good role models for the school and the Coronado community. By being showing civic engagement, it not only inspires the student body to join in, but also impacts the community.

The collected items will be given to a San Diego-based organization, Feeding Daygo. This organization impacts the San Diego community by holding mutual-aid drives and numerous distribution events for those in need. Feeding Daygo helps provide resources such as food, clothing, books, and more to the San Diego community in need. ASB decided on this organization since one of their officers, Hannah Cohen, interns with them and a very positive connection has been made.

ASB decided to put on a drive that solely collects menstruation products because of the issue known as period poverty. “Period poverty” means is insufficient access to menstrual hygiene products and education in lower-income communities. Other student groups, like Days for Girls and the Feminist Club, are trying to do their part in this crisis as well.

ASB is bringing the whole school together by enlightening students about the issue. “This drive is significant as periods are something that nearly half of the population experiences, and menstrual products are not always accessible. Everyone deserves to menstruate with dignity, and this is just our small effort toward that goal, starting in our own San Diego community,” says Hannah Cohen, Class of 24′ Vice President and member of the Outreach task team. Period products are something all people who bleed should have access to. Moreover, upholding menstrual hygiene is a step to leading a healthy life and no one should be held back from opportunity.

The ASB Outreach Commission are the ones who are putting on this drive for the school.  “Our team decided that partnering with Feeding Daygo would be a great opportunity to build upon Hannah’s connection, but also address the period poverty epidemic. Period poverty is a silent, unrecognized health crisis that is often overlooked, and I am elated to bring attention to this issue while supporting a local organization!” says Audrey Slaughter, Commissioner of Outreach. Slaughter facilitates the various service projects that occur throughout the school year. Also, by having students chip in it still impacts the San Diego community, even by a little bit.

Consider donating to this organization and this important cause. Two labeled bins are in the Coronado High School front office. ASB and the period poverty epidemic would greatly appreciate your donation of products for menstrual hygiene. No one should have to economically struggle over a natural process.



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.