Coronado High School ASB Hosts Feminine Products Drive Throughout April

Coronado High School’s ASB is currently hosting a feminine products drive to give back to the community. The drive will take place throughout the whole month of April. The CHS ASB always tries to be good role models for the school and the Coronado community. By being showing civic engagement, it not only inspires the student body to join in, but also impacts the community.

The collected items will be given to a San Diego-based organization, Feeding Daygo. This organization impacts the San Diego community by holding mutual-aid drives and numerous distribution events for those in need. Feeding Daygo helps provide resources such as food, clothing, books, and more to the San Diego community in need. ASB decided on this organization since one of their officers, Hannah Cohen, interns with them and a very positive connection has been made.

ASB decided to put on a drive that solely collects menstruation products because of the issue known as period poverty. “Period poverty” means is insufficient access to menstrual hygiene products and education in lower-income communities. Other student groups, like Days for Girls and the Feminist Club, are trying to do their part in this crisis as well.

ASB is bringing the whole school together by enlightening students about the issue. “This drive is significant as periods are something that nearly half of the population experiences, and menstrual products are not always accessible. Everyone deserves to menstruate with dignity, and this is just our small effort toward that goal, starting in our own San Diego community,” says Hannah Cohen, Class of 24′ Vice President and member of the Outreach task team. Period products are something all people who bleed should have access to. Moreover, upholding menstrual hygiene is a step to leading a healthy life and no one should be held back from opportunity.

The ASB Outreach Commission are the ones who are putting on this drive for the school. “Our team decided that partnering with Feeding Daygo would be a great opportunity to build upon Hannah’s connection, but also address the period poverty epidemic. Period poverty is a silent, unrecognized health crisis that is often overlooked, and I am elated to bring attention to this issue while supporting a local organization!” says Audrey Slaughter, Commissioner of Outreach. Slaughter facilitates the various service projects that occur throughout the school year. Also, by having students chip in it still impacts the San Diego community, even by a little bit.

Consider donating to this organization and this important cause. Two labeled bins are in the Coronado High School front office. ASB and the period poverty epidemic would greatly appreciate your donation of products for menstrual hygiene. No one should have to economically struggle over a natural process.





