New at The Del: Massive Renovation in Beach Village Neighborhood

As part of its master plan renovation, the Hotel del Coronado has spent the past 4+ years restoring, renovating and expanding (with more to come!), all to ensure that guests have the opportunity to experience its grandeur for another 135 years.

Currently, The Del’s original, luxurious residential offering, Beach Village, is undergoing a multi-phase renovation, which will touch the entire neighborhood — from each individual cottage to the secluded pools, and everything in between.

Quick Facts about Beach Village

Beach Village has 78 Cottages & Villas and debuted in 2007

Offering a fresh perspective to the “OG” luxury of The Del, Beach Village has gone through a renovated concept filled with layers of texture and neutral tones to provide a sophisticated natural air of the lively coast.

Tactile inspirations from golden sands and the ebb and flow of the ocean tide captures the interplay of each cottage’s newly structured natural light.

Get a peek at the new design details:

All images courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Want to learn more about the Del's Master Plan Renovation? You can find coverage from the past four years here.






