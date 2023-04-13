Thursday, April 13, 2023
Community NewsFeatured

New at The Del: Massive Renovation in Beach Village Neighborhood

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
The Del Beach Village, BEFORE and AFTER of one of the cottage’s living rooms.

As part of its master plan renovation, the Hotel del Coronado has spent the past 4+ years restoring, renovating and expanding (with more to come!), all to ensure that guests have the opportunity to experience its grandeur for another 135 years.

Currently, The Del’s original, luxurious residential offering, Beach Village, is undergoing a multi-phase renovation, which will touch the entire neighborhood — from each individual cottage to the secluded pools, and everything in between.

Quick Facts about Beach Village

  • Beach Village has 78 Cottages & Villas and debuted in 2007
  • Offering a fresh perspective to the “OG” luxury of The Del, Beach Village has gone through a renovated concept filled with layers of texture and neutral tones to provide a sophisticated natural air of the lively coast.
  • Tactile inspirations from golden sands and the ebb and flow of the ocean tide captures the interplay of each cottage’s newly structured natural light.

Get a peek at the new design details:

Beach Villas beach front patio
Beach Village Exterior

All images courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Want to learn more about the Del’s Master Plan Renovation? You can find coverage from the past four years here.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.