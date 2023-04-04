Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Possession of Controlled Substances (3/25-3/31)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on Antigua Court
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
3/25/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 1st Street
22 year old male
3/25/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 8th Street
24 year old male
3/25/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 2nd Street
23 year old male
3/25/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
25 year old male
3/25/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
74 year old male
3/26/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Glorietta Boulevard and Orange Avenue
31 year old male
3/26/2023: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street
28 year old male
3/29/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Larceny – Felony on 800 block of Orange Avenue
43 year old male
3/29/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and G Avenue
53 year old male
3/30/2023: Possession of Excessive Amounts of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
22 year old male
3/30/2023: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
44 year old female
3/30/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo
40 year old male
3/31/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
27 year old male
3/31/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue
21 year old male
3/31/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Coronado Cays Boulevard
37 year old male
3/31/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
33 year old male