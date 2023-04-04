Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Possession of Controlled Substances (3/25-3/31)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Antigua Court

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/25/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 1st Street

22 year old male

3/25/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 8th Street

24 year old male

3/25/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 2nd Street

23 year old male

3/25/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

25 year old male

3/25/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

74 year old male

3/26/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Glorietta Boulevard and Orange Avenue

31 year old male

3/26/2023: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

28 year old male

3/29/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Larceny – Felony on 800 block of Orange Avenue

43 year old male

3/29/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and G Avenue

53 year old male

3/30/2023: Possession of Excessive Amounts of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

22 year old male

3/30/2023: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old female

3/30/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

40 year old male

3/31/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

27 year old male

3/31/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue

21 year old male

3/31/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Coronado Cays Boulevard

37 year old male

3/31/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

33 year old male





