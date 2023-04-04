Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Possession of Controlled Substances (3/25-3/31)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Antigua Court

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/25/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 1st Street

22 year old male

3/25/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 8th Street

24 year old male

3/25/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 2nd Street

23 year old male

3/25/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

25 year old male

3/25/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

74 year old male

3/26/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Glorietta Boulevard and Orange Avenue

31 year old male

3/26/2023: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

28 year old male

3/29/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Larceny – Felony on 800 block of Orange Avenue

43 year old male

3/29/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and G Avenue

53 year old male

3/30/2023: Possession of Excessive Amounts of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

22 year old male

3/30/2023: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old female

3/30/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

40 year old male

3/31/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

27 year old male

3/31/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue

21 year old male

3/31/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Coronado Cays Boulevard

37 year old male

3/31/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

33 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.