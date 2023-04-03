Doris Rice Painting Adventure Coronado 2023 (April 13-17)

Doris Rice Painting Adventure Coronado 2023
Come and see us at Work! It is a delight to be outside capturing a sense of the moment in a painting.
It can be a pen and ink sketch or a full-sized work of art. The pleasure is in the focus of the moment.
Doris Rice leads painting groups around the US, Canada and Europe, introducing the concept to painters from beginners to skilled artists. 5 days, 5 locations will be visited and captured this week 4/13-17 in Coronado.
And the Flower Show is the Highlight of our visit!
For more information: www.dorisrice.com or cell: 603-724-7779