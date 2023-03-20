Monday, March 20, 2023
Sharp Coronado Hospital Blood Drive – March 23

Sharp Coronado Hospital will be hosting a blood drive with the San Diego Blood Bank on Thursday, March 23 from 10 am ‑ 4 pm.

The mobile unit will be parked near the auditorium at 265 Soledad Place in Coronado.

Donate blood during the month of March through the San Diego Blood Bank and get a raffle entry to win an e-bike. Details here.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. Appointments are honored first and walk‑ins are welcome. Photo identification required.

Please call 800-400‑8251 or visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org for more information.

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

