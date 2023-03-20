Sharp Coronado Hospital Blood Drive – March 23

Sharp Coronado Hospital will be hosting a blood drive with the San Diego Blood Bank on Thursday, March 23 from 10 am ‑ 4 pm.

The mobile unit will be parked near the auditorium at 265 Soledad Place in Coronado.

Donate blood during the month of March through the San Diego Blood Bank and get a raffle entry to win an e-bike. Details here.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. Appointments are honored first and walk‑ins are welcome. Photo identification required.

Please call 800-400‑8251 or visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org for more information.





