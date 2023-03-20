Monday, March 20, 2023
FeaturedMilitary

Prince of Brunei visits Naval Special Warfare Units in Coronado

4 min.

The visit helps enhance the interoperability of the United States and Brunei’s special operations forces, enable an exchange of expertise, and build capacity to respond to mutual threats and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei views a hyperbaric chamber during a visit to West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) units on March 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince ‘Abdul Mateen of Brunei visited Naval Special Warfare (NSW) West Coast-based commands in Coronado for an immersive tour, March 13-14, 2023.

During the visit, HRH Prince Mateen, who is also a Brunei Royal Air Force Major, spent time with Rear Admiral Keith B. Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, and NSW personnel to discuss future areas for collaboration.

“One of my top priorities is to strengthen our relationships with like-minded maritime nations, deepening interoperability and strategic cooperation,” said Davids. “Prince Mateen’s visit highlights the importance of our nations’ special operations capabilities to meet the challenges we face together particularly in the Indo-Pacific.”

During the visit HRH Prince Mateen also received an overview of NSWG-1’s human performance program. Comprised of strength and conditioning training, sports medicine, performance psychology, performance nutrition, and research and technology as it relates to human performance, the program uses a holistic approach to align resources for optimal performance and recovery.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, left, speaks with a Naval Special Warfare Sailor while viewing Naval Special Warfare Group 1’s combat training tank where U.S. naval commandos train to conduct high-risk aquatic evolutions on March 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

With the U.S. Special Operations Command’s mantra of “humans are more important than hardware,” advanced programs like these increase NSW’s operational readiness and capability.

“We were honored to have His Royal Highness Prince Mateen visit our command and meet our Sailors,” said Capt. David Abernathy, commodore, NSWG 1. “The exchange of knowledge and expertise strengthens our partnership with Brunei and enables us to work more effectively together in the future.”

His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, right, and a service member assigned to Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command watch an obstacle course demonstration during a visit to West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare units on March 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

The tour also included a visit to the NSWG-1 combat training tank where naval commandos train to conduct high-risk aquatic evolutions. The force is placing a renewed emphasis on missions that only NSW can do on, and high-risk aquatic evolutions equips and prepares NSW Sailors to carry out highly complex undersea missions.

“Maintaining and strengthening partnerships is critical to achieving the objectives laid out in the U.S. National Defense Strategy,” said Abernathy. “Our partnership with Brunei enhances our ability to operate in the Indo-Pacific region and supports our shared commitment to regional stability and security.”

On the second day of the tour, HRH Prince Mateen toured NSW Center, where he observed the training of NSW candidates. The prince’s next stop was an underway aboard a combatant craft in San Diego Harbor. Later that day, he toured a West Coast-based NSW unit headquarters.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei rides in a combatant craft during a visit to West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare units on March 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

The visit also builds upon HRH Prince Mateen’s visit alongside His Majesty the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Biden last year during the U.S. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Special Summit and continues a long tradition of security cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the United States and Brunei.

Since signing the Treaty of Peace, Friendship, Commerce and Navigation over 170 years ago, the Navy has focused on strengthening and maintaining relationships with Brunei and throughout South and Southeast Asia and invigorating the Navy’s commitment to key ASEAN partners.

Brunei’s armed forces engage in joint exercises, training programs, and other military cooperation with the United States, with the annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise at the core of the bilateral defense relationship.

Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.