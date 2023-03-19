Sunday, March 19, 2023
Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration – March 25

Presented by the Coronado High School Jr. Optimist Club

It’s Dr. Seuss’ Birthday!
We’re going to have some fun!
We’ll have games, activities and prizes
Come see Thing Two and Thing One

From 4 to 5 pm on March 25 is when
In the library Winn Room is where
Bring no money, but donate a book
New or without much wear

Come meet new friends
Play a game or three
Or just come to help support literacy

This event is sponsored by the Coronado High School Jr. Optimist Club and is designed for elementary aged children. All books received will be donated to the Lindsay School for young mothers.

Winn Room, Coronado Public Library
Saturday, March 25, 4-5pm



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

