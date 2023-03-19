Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration – March 25

Presented by the Coronado High School Jr. Optimist Club
It’s Dr. Seuss’ Birthday!
We’re going to have some fun!
We’ll have games, activities and prizes
Come see Thing Two and Thing One
From 4 to 5 pm on March 25 is when
In the library Winn Room is where
Bring no money, but donate a book
New or without much wear
Come meet new friends
Play a game or three
Or just come to help support literacy
This event is sponsored by the Coronado High School Jr. Optimist Club and is designed for elementary aged children. All books received will be donated to the Lindsay School for young mothers.
Winn Room, Coronado Public Library
Saturday, March 25, 4-5pm