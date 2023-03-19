Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration – March 25

Presented by the Coronado High School Jr. Optimist Club

It’s Dr. Seuss’ Birthday!

We’re going to have some fun!

We’ll have games, activities and prizes

Come see Thing Two and Thing One

From 4 to 5 pm on March 25 is when

In the library Winn Room is where

Bring no money, but donate a book

New or without much wear

Come meet new friends

Play a game or three

Or just come to help support literacy

This event is sponsored by the Coronado High School Jr. Optimist Club and is designed for elementary aged children. All books received will be donated to the Lindsay School for young mothers.

Winn Room, Coronado Public Library

Saturday, March 25, 4-5pm





