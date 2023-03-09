Thursday, March 9, 2023
Piano Lecture & Concert on “America” – March 27

The John D. Spreckels Center has the great pleasure to host a special lecture and concert featuring Harold Kafer who will play the center’s grand piano and discuss different variations of the musical piece “America.”

Mr. Kafer retired from Northern Illinois University (NIU) in 2010 and lives in Coronado seasonally. He served NIU as the Director of the School of Music, Dean of the College Visual and Performing Arts and Deputy Provost.

He began piano study at the age of 14, and as a senior in high school won first prize in the Phoenix Symphony Concerto Competition and a scholarship to The Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara. This marked the beginning of his long music career that led him to Coronado where the center is fortunate to provide a space for him to share his lifelong talent.

This free performance will be held on Monday, March 27 from 5-6 pm in the Activity Room of the Spreckels Center, located at 1019 Seventh Street. Seating capacity is 40. Many thanks to the family of Gerald Francois Laughlin Jr, U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1953 for the piano donation. For more information, please call 619-522-7343.

 

 



