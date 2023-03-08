Coronado Unified Schools Recognized with Purple Star Distinction

Source: Coronado Unified School District

All four of the schools in Coronado Unified School District were recently recognized by the California Department of Education as Purple Star Schools. Coronado High School and Middle School, and Silver Strand and Village Elementary schools each applied and were recognized independently.

“We are proud that all of our schools received the distinction, making us a Purple Star district,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller. “It is an honor to serve military students and families, and the influence and positive impact they have within our district cannot be overstated.”

Captain Newt McKissick, Commander of Naval Base Coronado, addressed CUSD staff and military students at a gathering announcing the Purple Star School distinction. He stated that a significant part of military readiness is ensuring that families, especially school age children, are taken care of and part of a good school community so that the active duty parent can focus on their job.

“Coronado schools do this amazingly well. It is incredibly important to our efforts, and we are so grateful for what your (CUSD) staff does for our students, for our families. Congratulations and thank you!” stated McKissick, who added that he has first-hand experience as his own children attend Coronado schools.

The California Purple Star School Designation Program, through the California Department of Education, recognizes schools that are the most committed and best equipped to meet the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. The program was designed to help mitigate the challenges of high mobility by setting standards for and publicly designating military-friendly schools.

The four CUSD schools are part of a select cohort of 59 schools across the state to be awarded the Purple Star designation. Military-connected students make up 41 percent of the CUSD student body.

