Wednesday, March 8, 2023
EducationMilitaryFeatured

Coronado Unified Schools Recognized with Purple Star Distinction

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Celebrating Coronado’s Purple Star schools: Coronado Middle School military students joined Naval Base Coronado Commanding Officer Captain Newt McKissick, and Executive Officer Captain Ladislao Montero, along with CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller, CHS Principal Karin Mellina, CMS Principal Brooke Falar, Village Elementary Principal Heidi Bergener, Silver Strand Elementary Principal Jenny Moore, and CUSD Trustee Alexia Palacios-Peters; as well as base personnel serving military youth including School Liaison Mindy Hayes, Installation Child & Youth Programs Director Rashida Cooper, Youth Center Manager Ana Guerrero, and Teen Program Coordinators Vanessa Woolridge and Alexis Gonzalez.

All four of the schools in Coronado Unified School District were recently recognized by the California Department of Education as Purple Star Schools. Coronado High School and Middle School, and Silver Strand and Village Elementary schools each applied and were recognized independently.

“We are proud that all of our schools received the distinction, making us a Purple Star district,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller. “It is an honor to serve military students and families, and the influence and positive impact they have within our district cannot be overstated.”

Captain Newt McKissick, Commander of Naval Base Coronado, addressed CUSD staff and military students at a gathering announcing the Purple Star School distinction. He stated that a significant part of military readiness is ensuring that families, especially school age children, are taken care of and part of a good school community so that the active duty parent can focus on their job.

“Coronado schools do this amazingly well. It is incredibly important to our efforts, and we are so grateful for what your (CUSD) staff does for our students, for our families. Congratulations and thank you!” stated McKissick, who added that he has first-hand experience as his own children attend Coronado schools.

The California Purple Star School Designation Program, through the California Department of Education, recognizes schools that are the most committed and best equipped to meet the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. The program was designed to help mitigate the challenges of high mobility by setting standards for and publicly designating military-friendly schools.

The four CUSD schools are part of a select cohort of 59 schools across the state to be awarded the Purple Star designation. Military-connected students make up 41 percent of the CUSD student body.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.