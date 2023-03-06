The Henry Coffee Shop is at the Heart of the Neighborhood

The Henry, the greatest neighborhood restaurant, is perfect for any occasion, especially a morning coffee for a beach stroll or a quick breakfast before work. With an always-open window and warm smiles, the coffee bar and its baristas welcome new and regular guests daily. Filled with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and baked goods, this is a place where regulars can trust that their coffee order will always be remembered and perfected each and every time. What truly sets this place apart from the rest is its dedicated and passionate baristas – ones like Iain Dunn.

Iain Dunn has worked in the coffee shop for over a year and has quickly become a staple in the restaurant. As a “barista extraordinaire,” according to Emma Elmes, Regional Manager of Restaurant Operations, Dunn creates one-of-a-kind experiences for his guests every morning and is well-known among the regulars who frequent the coffee bar daily. He knows every order from Rosie’s Go North to Kris’s large non-foam decaf almond milk latte.

“It’s been such an amazing experience working here at The Henry,” Dunn said. “I get to combine my two passions: make great coffee and create lasting connections with people daily. I love what I do, and the team I work with is incredible.”

In a world where coffee chains seem to be taking over every street corner, it’s refreshing to find a place like The Henry that values the community it serves. And with incredible team members like Iain, this coffee shop is truly at the heart of the neighborhood.

The Henry

1031 Orange Avenue, Coronado







