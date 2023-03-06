Christ Church Day School Announces Return of Annual Gala Fundraiser – April 22

Channel Your Inner James Bond for a Casino Royale Night to Benefit the Students and Teachers of Christ Church Day School.

Christ Church Day School (CCDS) is excited to announce the return of its annual fundraising gala. CCDS is living large with a Casino Royale 007-themed evening that promises all the romance, excitement, and intrigue of a James Bond film. As part of the magic, attendees will experience casino games, signature cocktails, and a delicious dinner along with a program that contains highly-anticipated silent and live auction items. Live entertainment will be provided throughout the evening and includes a “surprise” must-see contest. The event will be held at The Coronado Marriott on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be back hosting this amazing event. The gala plays a vital role in enhancing the educational experience of our children. We love to see how the community comes together: our parents, parishioners, sponsors, donors, and all who attend — we truly appreciate all the efforts and commitment on behalf of the students,” says Head of School Payton Hobbs.

Funds raised from this event will assist CCDS in offering affordable tuition, need-based financial assistance, and scholarships with the goal of creating a diverse and well-rounded community. Funds will also provide enrichment in the areas of the core curriculum along with special events and themes.

“Our sponsors and donors have always been so generous. It’s clear that they understand and appreciate how hard the administration, teachers, students, and parents have worked to maintain the School’s commitment to quality education following the challenges of the past few years.” says the President of CCDS School Board Joan Huck.

CCDS would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the gala’s current sponsors:

Christ Church Thrift Shop

Christ Church Vestry

Christian Rice Architects

The Koop Group

J/PR

Thrasher Pest Control

The Pecus Group

Raguna Shop

The Huck Family

Quigley Fine Wines

Blue Bridge Hospitality

Tickets to the gala begin at $150 and may be purchased at e.givesmart.com/events/tsx/. For any questions or additional information, please contact the CCDS office at 619-435-6393. CCDS is also accepting donations and sponsors for those unable to attend but still wishing to support.

About Christ Church Day School:

For over 60 years, Christ Church Day School has developed a rich tradition of academic excellence while nurturing the development of the whole child. The school serves children in Junior Kindergarten through Sixth Grade with an average class size of 14 students. Christ Church Day School strives to engage students to reason, create, serve, and lead in a nurturing, inclusive Episcopal learning environment. The academic program includes instruction in Spanish, music, art, physical education, and spiritual formation.





