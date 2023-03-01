The Mariner: Coronado Brewing and Societe Brewing Team Up on West Coast Double IPA

Coronado Brewing and Societe Brewing have teamed up to create The Mariner, a West Coast Double IPA brewed with El Dorado, Simcoe, and Citra hops. The collaboration beer will be available starting March 3rd on draft and in 16 oz 4-packs at all Coronado Brewing Company locations and will hit Coronado’s distribution network the week of March 6.

The Mariner is a big, bold, and aromatic beer that combines the India Pale Ale expertise of both breweries. The bold hop blend is used to create a complex flavor profile that includes notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine. A late addition of an experimental hop, HBC 638, adds an extra punch of hop fruitiness. The beer boasts an 8.0% ABV and is sure to satisfy hopheads and craft beer enthusiasts alike.

“The collaboration with Societe is a great example of what can be achieved when locals come together,” said John Egan, President of Operations at Coronado Brewing. “We’re both incredibly proud of The Mariner and can’t wait to share it in our tasting rooms and with the rest of the craft beer community.”

The Mariner will be available for a limited time at all Coronado Brewing Company locations. Fans can also find the beer on tap at select bars and restaurants and in cans throughout Coronado Brewing Company’s markets.

“We were eager to work with Coronado Brewing on The Mariner,” said Douglas Constantiner, CEO of Societe Brewing. “Both of our breweries are known for producing high-quality IPAs, so we knew that our collaboration had to be a big, hoppy beer. The Mariner is a testament to our shared passion for brewing great beer and our commitment to pushing the limits of what’s possible in craft brewing.”

Coronado Brewing Company and Societe Brewing are both committed to creating world-class craft beer and supporting their local communities. The Mariner is the latest example of the companies’ dedication to excellence and innovation in the San Diego brewing industry. Look out this May for part two of the collaboration, brewed and packaged at Societe’s own brewery in Miramar, San Diego.





