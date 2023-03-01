Padres Sign Third Baseman Manny Machado to New 11-Year Contract

The San Diego Padres have signed third baseman Manny Machado to a new 11-year contract through the 2033 season, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager A.J. Preller announced today. The $350,000,000 contract will include a $45,000,000 signing bonus, $350,000,000 guaranteed, making it an average of $31,818,182 per year.

Padres owner Peter Seidler got started at a press conference by saying that for the city of San Diego and Padres fans everywhere, “We’re all delighted.” It’s a big thing to know that we’ll show up at Petco Park with this superstar playing for us for the next 11 years, and maybe beyond. Seidler said that Machado has proven himself over and over and he’ll continue to bring joy and excitement to our Padres fan base.

Preller recollected the many meetings held over the last few weeks and what stood out to him was Manny’s understanding while looking back over the last four years at what’s been built, and how he’s now looking forward to the next 10 years. He also understands and appreciates the partnership between the organization and the player and he wants that responsibility. There’s real trust. The next steps are continuing to pursue a championship.

When Machado spoke, he was adamant in his appreciation for both Peter and A.J., as well as his teammates, his family, the fans, and the city of San Diego. “We’re going to be here for the long haul… going above and beyond.”

The way he addressed all his teammates that were in the room

When asked about free agency and the possibility of making more money, Machado shared that he wanted to be a Padre for life. He said he always wants to be here; his family is happy here, the fans are happy, his teammates are happy, and “I don’t see myself wearing another uniform.”

Watch Manny Machado's press conference live at 10am PT:

Machado finished second in National League MVP voting in 2022, batting .298 (172-for-578) with a .366 OBP, .898 OPS, 37 doubles, one triple, 32 home runs, 102 RBI, 63 walks, nine stolen bases and 100 runs scored in 150 games for the Padres. The 30-year-old infielder amassed a career-best and National League-leading 7.4 WAR (FanGraphs), which trailed only the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (11.4) for the highest mark in Major League Baseball. He finished third in the NL in OPS, fourth in average and SLG (.531), sixth in hits, T-sixth in runs, RBI and extra-base hits (70), seventh in OBP and ninth in home runs.

On June 15 at CHC, Machado collected his 1,500th career hit, making him just the 17th player in MLB history to notch 1,500 hits and 250 home runs before turning 30 years old. He was named to the All-MLB First Team for the second time in his career (the previous in 2020) and received National League Player of the Week honors on August 15 after hitting .429 (12-for-28) with two HR, 10 RBI and seven runs scored, including a walk-off three-run homer vs. San Francisco on August 9.

Machado led the Padres to their first National League Championship Series since 1998 by slashing .271/.327/.583 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI in 12 postseason games. Seven of his 13 postseason hits went for extra bases, the most by a Padre in a single postseason in franchise history. His .910 OPS in the playoffs ranked third among all qualifying NL players, trailing only Bryce Harper (1.160) and Kyle Schwarber (.937).

A six-time MLB All-Star (2013, 2015-16, 2018 with BAL & 2021-22 with SD) and two-time Gold Glove Award winner (2013, 2015), Machado has posted a .282 average (1,597-for-5,673) with a .341 OBP, .833 OPS, 312 doubles, 18 triples, 283 home runs, 853 RBI, 513 walks, 85 stolen bases and 839 runs scored in 1,445 career games between the Baltimore Orioles (2012-18), Los Angeles Dodgers (2018) and Padres (2019-22).

He has finished in the top five in MVP voting four times in his career (fourth in 2015, fifth in 2016, third in 2020, second in 2022) and earned a 2020 Silver Slugger Award during the pandemic-shortened season.

Since 2015, Machado’s 5,007 plate appearances lead all MLB players, and his 1,156 games played rank 2nd to only Paul Goldschmidt (1,158). In his 10 full Major League seasons, he has played in 150-plus games eight times and logged all 162 games twice. Machado has appeared in 41 career postseason games and has homered at least once in each of his five postseason series as a Padre dating back to 2020, a franchise record.

Machado was originally selected by the Orioles in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2010 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Brito Miami Private School (Fl.).





