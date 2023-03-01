Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Coronado Beach Moves to #8 on TripAdvisor’s 2023 Top Beaches in U.S.

“Miles of white sand and gorgeous views! The ends are bordered by military property, and it is awesome to see the Navy Seals training and doing drills.”

Tripadvisor has announced the Top 25 U.S. Beaches for 2023 as part of its annual Travelers’ Choice® Awards and Coronado Beach came in at #8, moving up from #15 in 2022.

One reviewer, giving a five-star review, wrote:

“We live about 90 minutes from Coronado Island and we visit it several times a month. It is a bridge away from San Diego but it’s a world all its own. Clean, quiet, safe neighborhoods filled with beautiful, eclectic homes. No two look alike. It takes a LOT OF MONEY to live here but there is no sense of elitism or snobbery. The island welcomes day visitors with open arms. Everywhere is a friendly face in the most charming setting in So Cal. The beach is beautiful and I’ve never seen it overcrowded.”

Coronado Beach / Coronado Times
Coronado Beach / Coronado Times

Tripadvisor analyzed tens of millions of reviews submitted by millions of global travelers over the past 12-months. Looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor was able to determine travelers’ absolute favorite beaches of the year, providing the best guidance for everyone looking to plan their own unforgettable beach trips this year, in the U.S. or worldwide.

With the world list of beaches spanning the Americas, AfricaEuropeAsia and the South Pacific, this is truly a diverse, global selection. From the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean to the rugged cliff sides and dramatic black sands of Iceland, this year’s rankings give travelers across the globe the opportunity to find their favorite beach.

Top 25 U.S. Beaches by TripAdvisor

 

 

 



