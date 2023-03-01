Barbara (Sue) Parker (1936-2023)

Barbara Sue Austin was born April 23, 1936 in Los Angeles and passed peacefully on February 11, 2023 at home in Coronado surrounded by family.

One of her happiest childhood memories was living on a ranch in the foothills of Southern California near Cucamonga where horses from Golden Age Hollywood movies would go to retire. She studied art and pottery-making at Chaffee College and San Diego City College. Her heart was in the desert of Arizona; the art, landscape and native peoples inspired her.

Sue and her husband Rick, along with children Ronni and Butch, moved to Coronado in 1966. Son Steve was born in Coronado in 1969. While raising her own children in the sand and waves, she loved being a second mom to young surfers, sailors and lifeguards during the 1970s and ’80s. Sue’s talent and love of painting and decorating were put to good use by some of the local shopkeepers here in town, designing and building window displays, especially during the holidays. She drew illustrations for friends’ books and loved to teach painting to students in her home.

Sue was passionate about singing in the choir at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. Other local interests included tutoring students attending CoSA; the Bridge and Bay Garden Club; and the Coronado Yacht Club. She loved tales of adventure and far off lands, something she imparted to her grandchildren. From The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien:

“There is more in you of good than you know. Some courage and some wisdom, blended in measure. If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.”

Sue is survived by son Steve Parker, daughter Ronni Parker Brega (John); grandchildren Alex Brega, David Brega, Kira Parker, Kaden Parker and brother Stephen Austin. She follows her husband Rick Parker and son Butch Parker to rest.

Submitted by the family





