Thursday, February 23, 2023
City of Coronado

Coronado Ensures Smooth Safe Roads With Annual Street Maintenance

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

To ensure smooth safe roads, the City of Coronado is committed to providing a well-maintained road system for the community that is one of the best. Each year, City crews apply a slurry seal to a portion – one seventh – of Coronado’s public streets to refresh the existing asphalt surfaces. The slurry seal maintenance program extends the life of the city’s existing street surfaces and also helps minimize costly repairs later on, as the asphalt pavement degrades.

In the spring, a City contractor will begin working on an annual slurry seal project along Glorietta Boulevard, south of 4th Street, and on other streets throughout the city. Businesses and residents near the affected areas will be informed before work begins. The contractor will also take steps to control traffic while the street improvements are underway.

Spring 2023 Slurry Seal Locations 

  • Bay Circle
  • Bayshore Bikeway (Yacht Club to Fiddlers Cove)
  • Cajon Place
  • Glorietta Boulevard (South of 4th St)
  • Golf Course Parking Lot
  • Guadalupe Avenue
  • Jacinto Place
  • Margarita Ave
  • Miguel Ave
  • Monterey Ave
  • San Luis Rey Ave
  • Visalia Row
  • Vista Place

Contact: Public Services & Engineering
P: 619-522-7380



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.