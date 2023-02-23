Coronado Ensures Smooth Safe Roads With Annual Street Maintenance

To ensure smooth safe roads, the City of Coronado is committed to providing a well-maintained road system for the community that is one of the best. Each year, City crews apply a slurry seal to a portion – one seventh – of Coronado’s public streets to refresh the existing asphalt surfaces. The slurry seal maintenance program extends the life of the city’s existing street surfaces and also helps minimize costly repairs later on, as the asphalt pavement degrades.

In the spring, a City contractor will begin working on an annual slurry seal project along Glorietta Boulevard, south of 4th Street, and on other streets throughout the city. Businesses and residents near the affected areas will be informed before work begins. The contractor will also take steps to control traffic while the street improvements are underway.

Spring 2023 Slurry Seal Locations

Bay Circle

Bayshore Bikeway (Yacht Club to Fiddlers Cove)

Cajon Place

Glorietta Boulevard (South of 4th St)

Golf Course Parking Lot

Guadalupe Avenue

Jacinto Place

Margarita Ave

Miguel Ave

Monterey Ave

San Luis Rey Ave

Visalia Row

Vista Place

Contact: Public Services & Engineering

P: 619-522-7380





