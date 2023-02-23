City of Coronado Announces Appointment of New Fire Chief

Coronado City Manager Tina Friend is pleased to announce the appointment of Jayson Summers as the new Fire Chief for the City of Coronado, effective April 1.

“Chief Summers is an outstanding candidate who has the level of experience and expertise to be a constant and steady leader,” said Friend. “He has been a dedicated member of the Coronado Fire Department for the past 17 years, and I know he will excel in his new role. I am proud that our Fire Department has produced such a great leader, and we were able to fill this position from within. I look forward to Jayson continuing to serve our community with dedication and commitment in his new role.”

Chief Summers is a 17-year veteran of the Coronado Fire Department with 22 years of emergency service experience. Currently, Chief Summers serves as Coronado’s Division Chief overseeing Fire Prevention and Emergency Management. He oversaw the City’s Emergency Operations Center, hazard mitigation planning, fire safety inspection program, public education, and life safety awareness training. He also managed the City’s emergency medical services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past 12 years, Chief Summers has responded to numerous disasters across the states of California, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona with FEMA.

“I am fortunate to have the opportunity to lead this impressive group of firefighters and to serve the City of Coronado and our residents,” said Chief Summers. “I am proud of our prior achievements under Chief Blood, and I look forward to working with our team to provide excellent customer service to our residents and ensuring the Fire Department continues to have the tools and resources needed to effectively serve the City of Coronado.”

Chief Summers began his career as an EMT in downtown Los Angeles in 2001 and previously worked for the Imperial Beach Fire Department before joining the Coronado Fire Department in 2005. He has a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety and Emergency Management. He is California State Chief Officer Certified, California State Fire Officer Certified, and has over 40 fire service certifications. He also serves as adjunct faculty for Southwestern College’s Higher Education Center, which is responsible for producing our future EMT’s, Paramedics, and Firefighters.

Jayson is married with two young boys, and enjoys mountain biking, golf, and competition triathlons.

To read about some past Coronado Fire Chiefs, click here.






