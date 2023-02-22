Wednesday, February 22, 2023
CHS Students Take Part in “Coronado Cays Master Plan Focus Group”

Maria Laguna
The Coronado Cays Park is a constant hub of activity. From weekend soccer games to dog sitting on a random evening, the park is rarely not humming with activity.

The Coronado Parks and Recreation Commission has extended an invite to local students to let their voices be heard. Board members have asked Coronado High School (CHS) students to join a focus group talking about the Cays Park Master Planning process. Commission board members specifically want to hear about what types of amenities are most used at the park. Current polls given to students on social media show that the dog park is one of the most used amenities.

The commission also wants to know what new amenities would be appreciated in future plans for the Cays park. Some CHS students have already shared ideas via social media surveys regarding what they want for the park. Ideas have been pitched about fences, water fountain accessibility for dogs and humans, and the nature around the park.

The commissioners want student voices so the bridge between the high school and the community can be stronger. Also, it’s wise to incorporate the younger generation of Coronado locals to say what they want for their community, as benefitting all groups of people, especially in community spaces, is always important. When the Parks and Recreation Commission meets in March, all of this will be a main topic of discussion.

All parks, recreation, and golf issues resolve through the City Council’s Parks and Recreation Commission. The group consists of five adult members and a student liaison. The group meets once a month at City Hall on the Strand. The Coronado Cays Park Master Plan will take time as its goal is to make most everyone happy and add as many improvements as possible.

If you are a Coronado High School student and interested in getting your voice heard by the city, you can email [email protected] to acquire more information about the project, ask any questions you may have, or just send your own input. The commission wants everyone’s thoughts and ideas considered as they finalize the master plan for the best park possible.

 



Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

