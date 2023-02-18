“Lessons in Chemistry” Author Event

Due to overwhelming demand to see Bonnie Garmus, author of New York Times #1 Bestseller Lessons in Chemistry, her Coronado appearance is moving to the Coronado Performing Arts Center main stage theater at Coronado High School, and a free ticket is now required for admission. The event will take place on Friday, February 24 at 7 pm. Garmus will be discussing Lessons in Chemistry, which has been on the New York Times bestseller list for 40 weeks, with Jane Mitchell, a 28-time Emmy Award winning broadcast journalist and local Coronado resident.

Garmus’ Coronado appearance, co-presented by Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore, is one of only two locations on the West Coast (the other is Seattle) and five locations nationwide where Garmus will be visiting in-person.

This event is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required for entry. For the link to obtain a ticket, click here (or visit the Coronado Public Library’s events calendar at cplevents.org, click the event title in the February 24 date box, and follow the “click here to obtain a free open-seating ticket” link within the event listing).

Limited preferred seating is available with advanced purchase of Lessons in Chemistry through Warwick’s bookstore. For a reserved seat with purchase of a signed copy of the book, click here (or visit www.warwicks.com/event/garmus-2023 or call the store at 858-454-0347).

Bonnie Garmus is a copywriter and creative director who has worked widely in the fields of technology, medicine, and education. She’s an open-water swimmer, a rower, and mother to two pretty amazing daughters. Born in California and most recently from Seattle, she currently lives in London with her husband and her dog, 99.

Lessons in Chemistry: Chemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. In fact, Elizabeth Zott would be the first to point out that there is no such thing as an average woman. But it’s the early 1960s and her all-male team at Hastings Research Institute takes a very unscientific view of equality. Except for one: Calvin Evans, the lonely, brilliant, Nobel-prize nominated grudge-holder who falls in love with – of all things – her mind. True chemistry results.

But like science, life is unpredictable. Which is why a few years later Elizabeth Zott finds herself not only a single mother, but the reluctant star of America’s most beloved cooking show Supper at Six.

Elizabeth’s unusual approach to cooking (“combine one tablespoon acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride”) proves revolutionary. But as her following grows, not everyone is happy. Because as it turns out, Elizabeth Zott isn’t just teaching women to cook. She’s daring them to change the status quo.

Laugh-out-loud funny, shrewdly observant, and studded with a dazzling cast of supporting characters, Lessons in Chemistry is as original and vibrant as its protagonist.

