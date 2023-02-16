Thursday, February 16, 2023
Community News

Meet the Hottest Contemporary Authors at Coronado Public Library’s Upcoming Meet the Authors Series

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Public Library is offering a chance to meet some of the hottest contemporary authors in person in the coming weeks, including Bonnie Garmus whose book Lessons in Chemistry has spent the last 36 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

The informal series, a partnership between the Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore, includes Emmy winners, Academy Award nominees and Pulitzer finalists. Authors will introduce their latest works, discuss the creative process, and take time for questions and answers from the audience. Events will take place at the Coronado Library and the Coronado Performing Arts Center, a short drive from downtown San Diego or the South Bay.

Each event is open to the public* and books are available for purchase and signing.

  • Feb. 23: Emmy winning “law and Order” writer Edward Zuckerman will discuss and sign his new novel, Wealth Management.
  • Feb. 24: Bonnie Garmus will discuss and sign her #1 New York Times bestselling Lessons in Chemistry with Emmy award winning broadcast journalist Jane Mitchell.
  • Mar. 3: Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rebecca Makkai will discuss and sign her new book, I have Some Questions For You with author Lacy Crawford.
  • Mar. 8: Academy Award nominated director John Sayles discusses his new book, The Renegade’s Journey.
  • Mar. 15: #1 New Your Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah* in conversation with bestselling author Susan Elizabeth Phillips discusses her new book, The Four Winds.
    * The Kristin Hannah event requires a paid ticket for entry.

 Visit coronado.librarycalendar.com for more details.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.