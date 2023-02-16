Meet the Hottest Contemporary Authors at Coronado Public Library’s Upcoming Meet the Authors Series

The Coronado Public Library is offering a chance to meet some of the hottest contemporary authors in person in the coming weeks, including Bonnie Garmus whose book Lessons in Chemistry has spent the last 36 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

The informal series, a partnership between the Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore, includes Emmy winners, Academy Award nominees and Pulitzer finalists. Authors will introduce their latest works, discuss the creative process, and take time for questions and answers from the audience. Events will take place at the Coronado Library and the Coronado Performing Arts Center, a short drive from downtown San Diego or the South Bay.

Each event is open to the public* and books are available for purchase and signing.

Feb. 23: Emmy winning “law and Order” writer Edward Zuckerman will discuss and sign his new novel, Wealth Management.

Feb. 24: Bonnie Garmus will discuss and sign her #1 New York Times bestselling Lessons in Chemistry with Emmy award winning broadcast journalist Jane Mitchell.

Mar. 3: Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rebecca Makkai will discuss and sign her new book, I have Some Questions For You with author Lacy Crawford.

Mar. 8: Academy Award nominated director John Sayles discusses his new book, The Renegade’s Journey.

Mar. 15: #1 New Your Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah* in conversation with bestselling author Susan Elizabeth Phillips discusses her new book, The Four Winds.

* The Kristin Hannah event requires a paid ticket for entry.

Visit coronado.librarycalendar.com for more details.





