Saturday, February 18, 2023
Education

Coronado High School Introduces New Broadcasting Team and “Islander Insider”

2 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

Over the past few months, students at Coronado High School have been working on upgrading classroom Zoom broadcasts to a more professional enviroPreview (opens in a new tab)nment. A team of students from all grade levels are running the show with Ms. Evenson as their staff leader. The broadcast’s official name is “Islander Insider.”

Islander Insider logo. Made by CHS senior, Grant Hewett.

As of now the broadcasting team has worked on video packages containing information on student news, clubs, sports, and current school events. Islander Insider will basically cover anything related to Coronado High School. Abby Ross, CHS junior, says that the broadcast will also include “individual focuses on special classes, students, or anybody at CHS having an impact.”

The broadcast premiered on Wednesday, February 15th, with packages on graduation requirements and the new CoSA play. In the future the team will produce live broadcasts and also include the video packages they made during the school week. Members hope to have the broadcast officially live in March of this year, but they are still awaiting some equipment. Until the live segments commence the video segments will continue.

The plan is to show the broadcast after second period on Wednesdays during homeroom. “We’re starting from scratch and our amazing teacher Ms. Evenson has put so much work into this and I’m so excited for students to see the broadcast,” says Ross.

Broadcasting will be a future elective class that students can take with Ms. Evenson. Students will be able to get school elective credit for doing something they are passionate about — a win-win. There is a modern digital studio right on the Coronado High campus where student participants have access to professional equipment (cameras, lighting, sound) that will be needed to make the show.

The elective class is great to try both for those with an interest in film, broadcasting, or journalism, and also for those without a great interest in these fields, as the class is a fun and new experience that helps unite the school in a professional environment. Students take on roles of what people in a real life news studio would do. Ross says that she wanted to join the team “…because [of] my love for film, but broadcasting journalism specifically. I love the process of everything from making packages of things going around the school to getting ready for a live broadcast.” She aspires to have her role on the team be to put out packages that people genuinely care about and will have an impact on students and faculty alike.

The broadcast also gives students lots of power in terms of how the show is runs. Gigi Dugas, CHS senior, says her role is co-executive producer. Dugas adds, “Essentially, when the teacher (Ms. Evenson) is out of the class, Hannah [Fabiszak] and I are next in charge. We are also supposed to make a lot of final decisions of what will be shown on the broadcast.” By taking this elective, students can learn about editing, interviewing, filming, and more.



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.