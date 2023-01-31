Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Community News

Plant A Tree for Arbor Day on March 11, 2023

0 min.
By City of Coronado
Participants of all ages are encouraged to come plant trees in Coronado for Arbor Day.

Celebrate Arbor Day in Coronado by planting a tree on Saturday, March 11, 2023, starting at 8:30 am at Spreckels Park (Orange Avenue and 6th Street). Families with kids of all ages, individuals and groups are welcome to participate as Coronado’s Street Tree Committee, together with the Department of Public Services, promotes enhancing our urban forest by planting new trees around the city.

Tools and hands-on city staff instruction will be provided for volunteers. Please bring gloves and wear gardening clothes and shoes. Planting sites will be provided at check-in. Everyone is welcome to join the festivities, which will begin with coffee, refreshments, tree assignments, and a brief demonstration on the tree planting process.

This event is sponsored by the City of Coronado Street Tree Committee. For more information, call the City of Coronado Public Services Department at 619-522-7380.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.