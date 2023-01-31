Plant A Tree for Arbor Day on March 11, 2023

Celebrate Arbor Day in Coronado by planting a tree on Saturday, March 11, 2023, starting at 8:30 am at Spreckels Park (Orange Avenue and 6th Street). Families with kids of all ages, individuals and groups are welcome to participate as Coronado’s Street Tree Committee, together with the Department of Public Services, promotes enhancing our urban forest by planting new trees around the city.

Tools and hands-on city staff instruction will be provided for volunteers. Please bring gloves and wear gardening clothes and shoes. Planting sites will be provided at check-in. Everyone is welcome to join the festivities, which will begin with coffee, refreshments, tree assignments, and a brief demonstration on the tree planting process.

This event is sponsored by the City of Coronado Street Tree Committee. For more information, call the City of Coronado Public Services Department at 619-522-7380.





