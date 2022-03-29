Tree Planting – Coronado Arbor Day Celebration

Over 60 volunteers of all ages gathered at Spreckels Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022 to plant 31 trees around Coronado as part of the City’s annual Arbor Day celebration. This is Coronado’s 36th year as a designated Tree City USA which requires observing Arbor Day and committing to the funding, planting, and care of city trees.

The Arbor Day event is jointly managed by the City’s Public Services department and Street Tree Committee which includes Coronado residents David Lee Reis, Cara O’Callaghan, Samantha Bey, Mary Berube, and Flavio Velez.

Volunteers enjoyed breakfast and hot drinks while city staff demonstrated techniques for planting trees in parkways – the grass strips between the sidewalk and street. All supplies including the trees, shovels, and gloves were provided by the City of Coronado.

Once the demonstration was complete, volunteers participated in a raffle with prizes including wooden coasters, postcards, and a cutting board all made from old Coronado trees.

Volunteers formed small groups that were assigned to locations around town pre-selected for tree planting. City staff identify new tree locations considering nearby utilities, availability of a watering source, the surrounding trees, and the new tree’s potential canopy spread. Residents can also request parkway locations to be considered for a new tree.

The nearest home is responsible for regular watering of the parkway tree while City staff monitor tree health and manage ongoing pruning. Coronado Public Services Supervisor Arturo Valdivia asked that “residents consider deep watering the trees in the right of way during the hot summers.” Valdivia also noted that artificial turf installations in the parkways require a permit and accommodation for trees that may not receive adequate water making them prone to disease.

The 31 newly-planted trees from Arbor Day 2022 along with another 20 trees planted by City staff throughout the year will add to the approximately 8,124 trees on City of Coronado property. While the most common trees are pepper trees and palm trees, the city is interested in expanding the variety of trees around town. The Street Tree Committee maintains a list of 21 approved and seven experimental trees for planting in City parkways that can be viewed here.

The Coronado Street Tree Committee will have an information booth at the Coronado Flower Show on April 23-24, 2022 for further questions and education.





