Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm, DUIs, Controlled Substance Possession (1/14-1/20)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and RH Dana Place

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1000 block of 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Old Fort Emory Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and D Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/14/2023: Malicious Mischief – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Churchill Place

63 year old female

1/14/2023: Carrying a Loaded and Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

1/14/2023: Leaving a Vehicle in a Disabled Persons Spot and Underage Possession of Cannabis – Infraction on 1000 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

1/14/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way

34 year old male

1/14/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way

36 year old male

1/15/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street

33 year old female

1/15/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1400 block of 1st Street

33 year old female

1/17/2023: Possession of Open Cannabis While Driving – Infraction on 1000 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

1/17/2023: Willfully Disturbing a Public Meeting – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way

48 year old female

1/18/2023: Driving Without a License and Failing to Yield to Right-of-Way – Misdemeanor on 500 block of B Avenue

20 year old male

1/19/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, and Possession of a Controlled Substance While Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

23 year old male

1/19/2023: Residential Burglary and Larceny – Felony on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

31 year old male

1/19/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

31 year old male

1/20/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

26 year old female

1/20/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

34 year old male

1/20/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

60 year old female

1/20/2023: Driving Without a License and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue

29 year old male

1/20/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue

30 year old male





