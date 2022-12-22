Challenge Yourself with A New Fitness Class

Are you ready to mix up your fitness routine? January is a great time to find a fitness class that invigorates and inspires you. The John D. Spreckels Center has a variety of incredible fitness and dance instructors ready to help you meet your fitness goals. Not only are there monthly class options but there are also drop-in options for students wanting to try a variety of classes before they decide which one works for them.

Tuesday, January 3, begin your day with Restorative Yoga and Stretch from 9-9:50 am. Students will do yoga poses, abdominal strengthening exercise, and deep stretching all from the floor – so bring a mat! If the afternoon works better for you, put on your dancing tennis shoes for Zumba Gold from 2-2:50 pm. Enjoy this low-impact dance fitness class. Learn simple and fun moves to great music. Sweat, gain muscle tone, flexibility and balance all while having a blast with new friends!

Wednesday, January 4, if you are feeling like a nice meditative walk along the ocean before you get to your fitness class, Ethyanne’s Senior Fitness class is the only off-site fitness class we offer located at the Roeder Pavilion at the Shores. This 8 am class is a high – moderate impact class that will get your heart pumping with aerobic and weight exercises. At 9:30 am Strength, Balance and Flexibility begins at Spreckels Center. This class provides a variety of balance, weight resistance and strengthening exercises designed to build muscles, maintain bone density and enhance flexibility mostly done from a chair.

Thursday, January 5 Beginning Line Dance starts at 11 am. Learn classic and current line dance steps and patterns to popular music of all types. Immediately following, Intermediate Line Dance begins at 12 pm. Take your line dancing to the next level and enjoy more complex steps and lengthier sets of choreography.

Friday, January 6, Chair Yoga by Suzanne Ware is from 10-10:45 am. Suzanne will guide you through a variety of poses as you work on strength, flexibility and memory – all from the comfort of a chair.

Monday, January 9 our Spreckels Walking Group will be meeting at 8:30 am on the front patio to take a two to three mile walk around Coronado. If you are looking for a great evening class our Tai Chi class begins at 6 pm. Improve balance, flexibility, strengthen muscles. This class is beneficial for all ages!

To get the full details on each fitness class please go to coronado.ca.us/spreckels and look at the online Fall & Winter Brochure, stop in to pick up a brochure, or call 619-522-7343. Pricing varies per class and many take place on multiple days of the week.

The John D. Spreckels Center is located at 1019 Seventh Street. We look forward to your visit and putting some play in your day!





