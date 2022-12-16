Islander Boys Soccer Take 4-2 Win in Challenge Against Mission Bay

On Tuesday, December 13th the Islander boys varsity soccer team took on Mission Bay at home. This game started off close, but it ultimately didn’t matter as Coronado would steal the win 4-2, putting them at 5-0 for the season.

In this match, Mission Bay took the lead early, scoring a goal within the first few minutes, making it 1-0. However, the Islanders took that personally. They fought hard and went fast, helping them to score three goals before the half was over, putting the score at 3-1. We can thank Dylan Groeneveld and Nick Lorr for that as they seem to be quite the dynamic duo.

First Half Scoring:

To start off, the first goal was set up by a penalty called on Mission Bay, in their territory. Aiden Trieschman would take the free kick and cross it into the mix of people in front of the goal. Dylan Groeneveld was able to sneak on by and slide the ball past the goalie, tying the game 1-1.

A little after that, the Islanders grasped the momentum and ran with it. With amazing flow and passing ability the Islanders created space on the sideline where Dylan would use his speed and strong leg to execute a beautiful pass to Nick, who would header the ball into the back on the net, taking the lead 2-1.

Nick would show that the Islanders had a lot left in the tank before the half. They were able to get the ball in front of the goal, however it was extremely crowded by Mission Bay defenders. That wasn’t an issue though, as Noah Santos, while stumbling, was able to kick it out to Nick who would strike the ball being off-balance and into the goal. This added one more to the board as the Islanders extended the lead to 3-1 before the half.

Second Half:

The Islanders came out of the halftime break with momentum and drive, and their determination to keep scoring was off the charts. The team chemistry and movement around the field was more than adequate.

The final goal for the Islanders was by the magician, Nick Lorr. It occurred when Dylan stole the ball and broke away. He took a shot that was blocked by the goalie and popped into the air. Nick was coming in hot like a steam engine and struck the ball mid air, sending it high, fast, and out of reach, going right into the net – accomplishing the hat-trick and furthering the Islanders to secure the victory over Mission Bay.

Coronado would only allow one more goal with less than 30 seconds in the game. Bringing the final score to be 4-2 and staying undefeated at 5-0.





