Sunday, December 11, 2022
Boys Varsity Soccer Beats Granite Hills 2-0 (Video Highlights)

By Graham Bower

The Islander boys soccer team took on Granite Hills High School on December 8th. A crisp 55 degrees and breezy, but that didn’t stop Coronado from bringing the heat. From whistle after whistle, the boys were constantly going fast. That speed and aggression helped them to pick up the win 2-0.

Senior Nick Lorr

As the game started there was an urge to be aggressive, yet in control. Putting the constant pressure on Granite Hills is what helped allow them to shut them out. However, Granite Hills was fighting back and was playing very good defense. The Islanders had good ball movement, yet every shooting lane would end up being cut off or the goalkeeper would make an amazing save. At the end of the first half there were no goals, yet many shots.

2nd Half

Entering the second half of play, Dylan Groeneveld and Nick Lorr would help control and motivate the team on the field. After going back and forth for a while, both teams were struggling to get a score on the board. Just when you least expect it, Aiden Trieschman stepped right up and took charge. He received the ball on the right side of the field and got physical with the defender to create enough space to shoot. Once he got the separation, he took a cross body shot and was able to land the ball in the back of the net. Boom, 1-0.

Sophomore Aiden Trieschman

With the lead over Granite Hills, the Islanders weren’t going to stop. They wanted to score another one and put the game away. Dylan Groeneveld did just that, but couldn’t have done it alone. Nick Lorr got a breakaway and used his speed to get spacing between the defenders, giving him the ability to execute an accurate pass to Dylan. Dylan would then take a beautiful touch on the ball, turn his body, and shoot with his left foot to score. Boom, 2-0.

Senior Dylan Groeneveld

There was not much time left after the goal by Groeneveld, so Granite Hills was unable to even start a comeback. Giving the Islanders the win that night and putting their record for the season at 4-0.

The next game will be against Mission Bay at home. December 13th, 6pm. 



Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football at college in Montana.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

