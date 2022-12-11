Boys Varsity Soccer Beats Granite Hills 2-0 (Video Highlights)

The Islander boys soccer team took on Granite Hills High School on December 8th. A crisp 55 degrees and breezy, but that didn’t stop Coronado from bringing the heat. From whistle after whistle, the boys were constantly going fast. That speed and aggression helped them to pick up the win 2-0.

As the game started there was an urge to be aggressive, yet in control. Putting the constant pressure on Granite Hills is what helped allow them to shut them out. However, Granite Hills was fighting back and was playing very good defense. The Islanders had good ball movement, yet every shooting lane would end up being cut off or the goalkeeper would make an amazing save. At the end of the first half there were no goals, yet many shots.

2nd Half

Entering the second half of play, Dylan Groeneveld and Nick Lorr would help control and motivate the team on the field. After going back and forth for a while, both teams were struggling to get a score on the board. Just when you least expect it, Aiden Trieschman stepped right up and took charge. He received the ball on the right side of the field and got physical with the defender to create enough space to shoot. Once he got the separation, he took a cross body shot and was able to land the ball in the back of the net. Boom, 1-0.

With the lead over Granite Hills, the Islanders weren’t going to stop. They wanted to score another one and put the game away. Dylan Groeneveld did just that, but couldn’t have done it alone. Nick Lorr got a breakaway and used his speed to get spacing between the defenders, giving him the ability to execute an accurate pass to Dylan. Dylan would then take a beautiful touch on the ball, turn his body, and shoot with his left foot to score. Boom, 2-0.

There was not much time left after the goal by Groeneveld, so Granite Hills was unable to even start a comeback. Giving the Islanders the win that night and putting their record for the season at 4-0.

The next game will be against Mission Bay at home. December 13th, 6pm.





