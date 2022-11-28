Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, DUIs (11/19-11/25)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
11/20/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old male
11/20/2022: Violation of License Provision – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue
46 year old male
11/21/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue
33 year old male
11/22/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
18 year old male
11/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
18 year old male
11/22/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Pomona Avenue
31 year old female
11/22/2022: Driving Without a License – Infraction on 5000 block of State Route 75
42 year old male
11/23/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
24 year old male
11/23/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
63 year old female
11/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard
28 year old male
11/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
25 year old female