Monday, November 28, 2022
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, DUIs (11/19-11/25)

1 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

11/20/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

11/20/2022: Violation of License Provision – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue

46 year old male

11/21/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue

33 year old male

11/22/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

18 year old male

11/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

18 year old male

11/22/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Pomona Avenue

31 year old female

11/22/2022: Driving Without a License – Infraction on 5000 block of State Route 75

42 year old male

11/23/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

24 year old male

11/23/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

63 year old female

11/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard

28 year old male

11/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old female



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.