Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, DUIs (11/19-11/25)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

11/20/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

11/20/2022: Violation of License Provision – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue

46 year old male

11/21/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue

33 year old male

11/22/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

18 year old male

11/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

18 year old male

11/22/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Pomona Avenue

31 year old female

11/22/2022: Driving Without a License – Infraction on 5000 block of State Route 75

42 year old male

11/23/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

24 year old male

11/23/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

63 year old female

11/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard

28 year old male

11/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old female





